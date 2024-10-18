Motorsport

United States Grand Prix 2024 Preview: Oscar Piastri 'Doesn't Deserve To Give Up Wins,' Says Max Verstappen

McLaren are sticking to their general approach of having two equal drivers, though that has changed as Norris edges closer to clinching a maiden world title

Max Verstappen believes Oscar Piastri is too good to be a number two driver at McLaren
Max Verstappen believes McLaren's Oscar Piastri is "too good" to be asked to support Lando Norris in his bid for the Formula One drivers' championship. (More Motorsports News)

Verstappen leads the way despite not winning in his last eight races, but has seen his lead cut to 52 points by Norris ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

As the season has progressed, McLaren's improvements have been significant, and they lead Red Bull in the constructors' standings as they aim to win their first team title since 1998.

The British-based team are sticking to their general approach of having two equal drivers, though that has changed as Norris edges closer to clinching a maiden world title. 

McLaren said they would prioritise Norris over Piastri in his attempts to end Verstappen's three-year reign as champion. 

"He's definitely not a [number two driver] and if I was him I would never accept it," Verstappen said.

"For me, it's easy to talk, of course, because I've been in F1 for 10 years and it's Oscar's second season, so it is always harder to put your foot down.

"But he's just a great F1 driver who doesn't deserve it to give up wins and positions and play second fiddle because he's asked to."

Verstappen did, however, praise McLaren for their rapid rate of development over the past 18 months, and for how Norris and Piastri have proven a formidable combination.

Asked if the pair was the best driver line-up among Red Bull's competitors, he replied: "Yes, because they are closely matched and because they are both quick.

"McLaren has really put the right people in the right place, people that were already working at the team.

"The people there aren't all new hires, apart from people like [former Red Bull designer] Rob Marshall.

"But some staff have been given new roles, and you can see how quickly that can have an impact."

DRIVERS TO WATCH

Lando Norris – McLaren

After finishing second in Austin last season, Norris will be hopeful of going one better this time around to close the gap to Verstappen in the drivers' standings. 

Norris has scored 912 points in his F1 career, all of them with McLaren. If he scores at least two more in the United States, he will become the driver with the most points in the history of the team, surpassing Lewis Hamilton's 913.

The Briton has scored 460 points in the last 30 races in which he has won points in the competition (15.3 average), eight points more than in the previous 66 (452 - 6.8 average).

McLaren will also be looking to extend their lead at the top of the constructors' championship, too. 

They have had one or both of their drivers on the podium in each of the last 14 Formula 1 races. This is their second best-ever run in the competition (surpassing two streaks of 13), behind only the 19 between Australia 2007 and Malaysia 2008.

McLaren now have 18 podium finishes in 2024, their best record in a season since 2011 (also 18). In fact, in only four years have they achieved more (20 in 1998, 22 in 2000, 24 in 2007 and 25 in 1988). 

Max Verstappen – Red Bull 

Verstappen will contest his 204th race in F1 this weekend.

Twelve of the last 13 winners in Austin have started from the front row of the grid, seven from pole position and five from second, though Verstappen is the only exception, having won from sixth place last year. 

However, the three-time world champion has now gone seven races without a pole position and eight without a triumph - his worst respective streaks since the penultimate round in 2020, when he went 17 qualifying rounds without a win and 11 consecutive races without a victory.

If either Verstappen or Sergio Perez scores points this weekend, Red Bull will have put at least one of their two drivers in the points for 62 consecutive races, equalling the third-best run in F1 history (Mercedes' 62 on two occasions; between Brazil 2012 and Russia 2016, and between France 2021 and Saudi Arabia 2024).

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 331
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 279
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 245
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 237
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 190

Constructors

1. McLaren – 516
2. Red Bull – 475
3. Ferrari – 441
4. Mercedes – 329
5. Aston Martin – 86

