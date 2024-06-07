Motorsport

Formula One: Indian Racer Kush Maini Conculdes Debute F1 Test With Alpine

Kush Maini competing in his second season of Formula 2, drove the A522 F1 car as part of Alipine's young driver test programme on Wednesday

X | Kush Maini
Indian Racer Kush Maini. Photo: X | Kush Maini
India racer Kush Maini completed his first Formula 1 test with BWT Alpine F1 Team in Spielberg, Austria earlier this week. (More Motorsport News)

The 23-year-old, competing in his second season of Formula 2, drove the A522 F1 car as part of Alipine's young driver test programme on Wednesday.

The test in Austria marked Kush’s first time in a modern-spec F1 car and second time testing with BWT Alpine F1 Team.

Maini previously drove the A521 at Bahrain International Circuit in 2023 after joining the Alpine Academy programme in October last year.

"My first full day in a Formula 1 car is complete in Spielberg. It was a dream come true and it was better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I am so grateful to BWT Alpine F1 Team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," Maini said.

"The Race Support Team did an incredible job to get me up to speed quickly and have the test run as smoothly as possible, their hard work and effort does not go unnoticed, so a big thank you to them," he added.

The event makes up part of the young driver testing programme, which both drivers will participate in throughout the year as members of the Alpine Academy.

Maini was signed by Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team's driver development programme.

