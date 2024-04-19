As the world gradually recovers from the impact of COVID-19 and China eases its mask mandates, the sport of Formula 1 is making a comeback. After a long hiatus of 5 years, the Chinese Grand Prix is returning to the F1 calendar and is scheduled for the weekend of April 21 at the Shanghai International Circuit. (More Motorsports News)
The Japanese Grand Prix was all about a stunning comeback for Red Bull with their second 1-2 victory of the season after their earlier setback at the Melbourne Park, where Max Verstappen's RB20 faced brake issues and had to end prematurely in smoke and Sergio Perez finished fifth. Another important scene was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz standing on the podium back to back, for the fourth time in a row.
Ferrari's top driver Charles Leclerc finished fourth in the race, with McLaren's Lando Norris just behind him in fifth place. Unfortunately, it was another nightmare for Mercedes as their seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton encountered issues with his car ending at P9. Meanwhile, George Russell finished two positions ahead, in seventh place at the Suzuka International Circuit.
The 2024 Formula One season so far has proven one undeniable fact - beating Red Bull is impossible, but with an exception that is Carlos Sainz of Ferrari. He is the sole non-red Bull driver to have won a Grand Prix in the 2023 F1 season and yet again, the Ferrari ace remains the only driver to have not missed a single podium in the four races held so far including a victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:
April 19, Friday
Free Practise 1 - 9:00 am IST
Sprint Qualifying - 1:00 pm IST
April 20, Saturday
Sprint Race - 8:30 am IST
Qualifying Race - 12: 30 pm IST
April 21, Sunday
Grand Prix Race - 12:30 pm IST
Where to watch the 2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix?
In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Race will be available to stream on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of F1 races in India.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 races across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
F1TV Pro will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.