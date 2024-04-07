F1 Japanese Grand Prix: List Of Winners

Outlook Sports Desk
Red Bull's ace driver Max Verstappen clinched the Japanese Grand Prix trophy in the 2023 Formula One season by a lead of 19.387 seconds.
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix was dominated by Max Verstappen who not only won the race but his second F1 world championship at Suzuka two years ago.
Mercedes second lead driver Valtteri Bottas won the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix claiming the 6th race win of career. He finished first ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Lewis Hamilton.
The 2018 Japanese Grand Prix witnessed the Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton winning the race, clinching the 71st victory of his career Formula One career.
The seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was the winner of the 2017 Japanese Grand Prix.