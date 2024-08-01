Formula 1: Jonathan Wheatley To End 18-year Stay With Red Bull To Join Audi

Red Bull have confirmed that sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave the team to become Audi's Formula One team principal. (More Motorsport News)
Wheatley, who has been part of Red Bull since 2006, has helped the Austrian team win six Constructors' and seven Drivers' championships.
The 57-year-old will have a period of 'gardening leave' in 2025 before joining the German manufacturer when they take over Sauber, who remain the only team without a point this season.
Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner said, "It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years.
"His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history."
Red Bull have now lost two significant members of their team following Adrian Newey's departure from the company three months ago.
Wheatley will link up with former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto, who was announced as Audi's new chief operating and technical officer, replacing Andrea Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann.
Wheatley became widely-known for his radio calls to race director Michael Masi throughout the controversial 2021 season, which saw Max Verstappen claim his first world championship in the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan," read a Red Bull statement.
"Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the team. We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks."