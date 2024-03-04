Regardless of the numerous updates made to Ferrari's SF-24, Mercedes' W15, and MacLaren's MLC38, none of their performance compares to the impact of the behemoth, Red Bull has constructed for the 2024 F1 season. Once again, Max Verstappen won the season-opening, Bahrain Grand Prix, this time with a 20-second lead, next came his teammate Sergio Perez securing a 1-2 win for the Austrian team. (More Motorsports News)

However, aside from Verstappen's dominance, and Checo's master driving there was something else that kept the thrills alive on Saturday night. It was Carlos Sainz standing third on the podium! The Ferrari driver chased the two RB20s at the closest, 3s behind Perez, while his teammate Charles Leclerc finished fourth after 14 seconds.

Carlos was the solo non-Red Bull driver to win a GP in the 2023 F1 season. And here he goes again, following a similar trajectory, adding an element of unpredictability to a sport that seemed almost guaranteed.

This season remains special for a lot of reasons- Lewis Hamilton's final drive at Mercedes, Carlos Sainz's final drive at Ferrari, 24 races for the first time in history, Red Bull struggling off-track with reputation and a lot more. Below is the schedule of the Formula One 2024 season.