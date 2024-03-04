Regardless of the numerous updates made to Ferrari's SF-24, Mercedes' W15, and MacLaren's MLC38, none of their performance compares to the impact of the behemoth, Red Bull has constructed for the 2024 F1 season. Once again, Max Verstappen won the season-opening, Bahrain Grand Prix, this time with a 20-second lead, next came his teammate Sergio Perez securing a 1-2 win for the Austrian team. (More Motorsports News)
However, aside from Verstappen's dominance, and Checo's master driving there was something else that kept the thrills alive on Saturday night. It was Carlos Sainz standing third on the podium! The Ferrari driver chased the two RB20s at the closest, 3s behind Perez, while his teammate Charles Leclerc finished fourth after 14 seconds.
Carlos was the solo non-Red Bull driver to win a GP in the 2023 F1 season. And here he goes again, following a similar trajectory, adding an element of unpredictability to a sport that seemed almost guaranteed.
This season remains special for a lot of reasons- Lewis Hamilton's final drive at Mercedes, Carlos Sainz's final drive at Ferrari, 24 races for the first time in history, Red Bull struggling off-track with reputation and a lot more. Below is the schedule of the Formula One 2024 season.
Formula 1 2024 Schedule:
1. Bahrain Grand Prix:
Date - March 2
Track Name - Bahrain International Circuit
Podium- Max Verstappen [ 1st ], Sergio Perez [ 2nd ], Carlos Sainz [ 3rd ]
2. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:
Date - March 9
Track Name - Jeddah Corniche Circuit
3. Australian Grand Prix:
Date - March 24
Track Name - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
4. Japanese Grand Prix:
Date - April 7
Track Name - Suzuka International Racing Course
5. Chinese Grand Prix:
Date - April 21
Track Name - Shanghai International Circuit
6. Miami Grand Prix
Date - May 5
Track Name - Miami International Autodrome
7. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix:
Date - May 19
Track Name - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
8. Monaco Grand Prix:
Date - May 26
Track Name - Circuit de Monaco
9. Canadian Grand Prix:
Date - June 9
Track Name - Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
10. Spanish Grand Prix:
Date - June 23
Track Name - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
11. Austrian Grand Prix:
Date - June 30
Track Name - Red Bull Ring
12. British Grand Prix:
Date - July 7
Track Name - Silverstone Circuit
13. Hungarian Grand Prix:
Date - July 21
Track Name - Hungaroring
14. Belgian Grand Prix:
Date - July 28
Track Name - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
15. Dutch Grand Prix:
Date - August 25
Track Name - Circuit Zandvoort
16. Italian Grand Prix:
Date - September 1
Track Name - Autodromo Nazionale Monza
17. Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Date - September 15
Track Name - Baku City Circuit
18. Singapore Grand Prix:
Date - September 22
Track Name - Marina Bay Street Circuit
19. United States Grand Prix:
Date - October 20
Track Name - Circuit of the Americas
20. Mexican Grand Prix:
Date - October 27
Track Name - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
21. Sau Paulo Grand Prix:
Date - November 3
Track Name - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
22. Las Vegas Grand Prix:
Date - November 23
Track Name - Las Vegas Strip Circuit
23. Qatar Grand Prix:
Date - December 1
Track Name - Lusail International Circut
24. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
Date - December 8
Track Name - Yas Marina Circuit
Where to watch the Formula 1 2024 Season?
All the Formula 1 races are accessible to stream on the F1 TV Pro app and website. In addition, in India, the races will be available to stream on the FanCode app and website.