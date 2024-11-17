Motorsport

FMSCI National Racing Championship: Dark Don Racing's Tijil Rao Wins LGB Formula 4 Overall Title

Even though seasoned racer Saran Vikram surprised one and all by winning the first and second races, Tijil did not mind

FMSCI-National-Racing- Championship
Dark Don Racing's Tijil Rao had a strong weekend, finishing Race One in first and Race Two in third at the JK LGB 4 Races at Coimbatore Speedway. File Photo
Dark Don Racing's Tijil Rao capped a brilliant run to his season as he sealed the drivers' championship in the LGB Formula 4 category in the 27th edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship on Sunday. (More Motorsports News)

On a sunny day at the Kari Motor Speedway, the 22-year Tijil was all smiles as he had opened a massive lead even before the last round was held on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

Even though seasoned racer Saran Vikram surprised one and all by winning the first and second races, Tijil did not mind. He had realised there was no point in attempting anything too hard as he was assured of the overall trophy.

"This has been a brilliant season for me and I am happy with the way it went about. I wish to thank my team and also JK Tyre for putting up such a great show," said Tijil, who comes from Bengaluru.

As runner-up in the 2023 season, Tijil had gone back home and worked hard and to a plan.

"The main thing was working on my fitness and it has made a huge difference. But then, I am very happy with my overall season performance, after putting in seven years in racing," added Tijil. His parents were to cheer him on as well.

Indeed, the morning's surprise was seasoned professional Saran Vikram (Momentum Motorsports), pushing the pedal to the metal and staying ahead. For someone racing for over 19 years in the domestic season, the burst of energy on Sunday was pleasing to watch.

At one point of time in the first race, he was being tailed by Mehul Agarwal and Tijil Rao. But then, Tijil did not attempt to do anything too much and eased ahead. Saran timed 21:24.212 minutes. Mehul Agarwal (21: 25.349) and Tijil Rao (21: 25.545) were behind him.

"It feels like ages since I last won a race. I am personally happy for myself and my father, who is also my tuner," said Saran Vikram.

Speaking about the JK Tyres championship, Saran said this was a great platform and he is happy to see youngsters coming up. He also said there are more opportunities.

Saran was back at the wheel in the afternoon, riding on the momentum again to win the last LGB Formula 4 race as well. He was streets ahead of the field, timing 28:12.441.

The difference in timing from the morning to the afternoon was due to an increase in laps from 15 to 20 in the last race. In second position was Dhruvh Goswami (28:15.943) and Bala Prasath (28:17. 392) in third.

Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, listens to his national anthem flanked on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and third Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 21, 2024. - (AP Photo)
Max Verstappen Unfazed By Criticism Of Racing Tactics At Mexican Grand Prix

BY Associated Press

In the overall LGB Formula 4 standings, Tijil Rao topped with 87 points. Second place went to Bala Prasath with 45 points, while Mehul Agarwal was third with 44 points.

In the thrilling Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup presented by JK Tyre race on Sunday, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry pushed as hard as he could to win the 10-lap race in 13:01.601 minutes.

He was followed by Anish Shetty (13:02.411) and Manvith Reddy (13:02.503). Navaneeth sealed the championship for the first time and was over the moon.

There was an interesting duel for second and third places in the overall championship placings. Both Anish Shetty and Rohan R were tied at 36 points each. However, as Rohan had won two races in comparison to one by Anish, he was declared overall second.

Goa Aces JA Racing clinch Indian Racing League

Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova not only delivered a 1-2 finish for Goa Aces JA Racing but also helped the team clinch the Indian Racing League Championship.

The Aces also won the car championship to finish the season with a memorable double.

Going into the final race which began after sharp showers, the Goa Aces led Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers by two points. But, the latter virtually handed over the championship on a platter within seconds after the race commenced from a rolling start following a crash.

Settled for the second position, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers, Malaysian driver Alister Yoong, finished a distant seventh on the last day.

Aqil Alibhai wins F4 Indian Championship

Bengaluru-based Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) notched a grand double in the Formula 4 Indian Championship.

However, it did not prevent South African teenager Aqil Alibhai (Hyderabad Blackbirds) from clinching the title. Alva finished second in the Championship.

Alibhai, enjoying a successful season with six wins, had two podium finishes (P2 and P3) on Sunday, which fetched sufficient points to win him the crown.

Following the conquest, Alibhai said, “I wanted to finish the season with a win, but it was not to be. But I have had a good season, and I am very happy to win the championship. Going forward, let’s see where this success takes me.”

