Motorsport

F1 Icon Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance At Daughter's Wedding - Report

Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion, who has retired from the world of motorsports that has left him with a life-threatening brain injury

Michael Schumacher file pic, F1 legend Twitter handle
File photo of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. Photo: X/Michael Schumacher
info_icon

Formula One Legend Michael Schumacher made his first public appearance after he reportedly appearance for the first time in 11 years at his daughter's wedding. (More Motorsports News)

The Ferrari icon, who has not made a public appearance since his horrific skiing accident in 2013, was seen at his daughter Gina-Maria's wedding as per reports in the foreign media.

Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion, who has retired from the world of motorsports that has left him with a life-threatening brain injury.

Schumacher has been living a private life since the accident with only selected family members and medical staff allowed to meet the 55-year-old F1 star.

However, the confidentiality around Schumacher's health has seems to have died down a bit after the Ferrari legend made his appearance at Gina-Maria's wedding to her long-time boyfriend Iain Bethke at Schumacher's family villa in the Spanish island of Mallorca.

As per a report in the British tabloid Metro, the marriage function was a close-knit affair with guests required to leave their phones at the door, and is believed to be Michael's first appearance in public since his accident. The F1 driver reportedly made interaction with friends and family at the event.

Schumacher's lawyer Felix Damm had explained as to why the F1 driver's family have been living a private life since his accident.

“It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this,” Damm was quoted by SI.com.

“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped,” he added.

Schumacher is married to Corinna, a German equestrian champion, in 1995 and have two children - Gina-Maria and Mick Schumacher, who is following in his father's footsteps. Mick Schumacher is a reserve driver for Mercedes F1 Team.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran? The Indian Domestic Run-Machine Knocking On The Doors For Australian Tour
  2. Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 5
  4. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 5: When, Where To Watch USA Vs UAE
  5. Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood
Football News
  1. Rangers 1-4 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette, Malick Fofana At The Double As Phillipe Clement's Men Are Outclassed
  2. Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Postecoglou Hails Brennan Johnson And Mikey Moore
  3. Chelsea 4-2 Gent: Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall Off The Mark In Six-Goal Cracker
  4. FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Harry Maguire Salvages Point For 10-Man Red Devils
  5. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Insists Harry Maguire's England Omission Not Due To Form
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month-Old FIR And 'Mass Murder' | What Happened In UP's Amethi
  2. Barzakh | A Short Story
  3. Why Is Kashmir Still Not ‘Humara’ In Slogans?
  4. Postcard From Kashmir
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. The Kashmir Narrative That Only Kashmiri Cinema Captures
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  2. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Years Of Occupation, Dispute And US Influence | Decoded
  3. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  4. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  5. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points