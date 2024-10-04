F1 Icon Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance At Daughter's Wedding - Report

Formula One Legend Michael Schumacher made his first public appearance after he reportedly appearance for the first time in 11 years at his daughter's wedding. (More Motorsports News)
The Ferrari icon, who has not made a public appearance since his horrific skiing accident in 2013, was seen at his daughter Gina-Maria's wedding as per reports in the foreign media.
Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion, who has retired from the world of motorsports that has left him with a life-threatening brain injury.
Schumacher has been living a private life since the accident with only selected family members and medical staff allowed to meet the 55-year-old F1 star.
However, the confidentiality around Schumacher's health has seems to have died down a bit after the Ferrari legend made his appearance at Gina-Maria's wedding to her long-time boyfriend Iain Bethke at Schumacher's family villa in the Spanish island of Mallorca.
As per a report in the British tabloid Metro, the marriage function was a close-knit affair with guests required to leave their phones at the door, and is believed to be Michael's first appearance in public since his accident. The F1 driver reportedly made interaction with friends and family at the event.
Schumacher's lawyer Felix Damm had explained as to why the F1 driver's family have been living a private life since his accident.
“It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this,” Damm was quoted by SI.com.
“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped,” he added.
Schumacher is married to Corinna, a German equestrian champion, in 1995 and have two children - Gina-Maria and Mick Schumacher, who is following in his father's footsteps. Mick Schumacher is a reserve driver for Mercedes F1 Team.