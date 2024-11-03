Motorsport

F1 Brazilian GP Qualifying: Lando Norris Secures Pole Position As Max Verstappen Set To Start 17th At Interlagos

Five red flags punctuated a chaotic session as Williams pair Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon, Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz all crashed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
F1 Brazilian GP Qualifying Lando Norris
Lando Norris will start Sunday's race on pole
info_icon

Lando Norris seized pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix by topping a chaotic, postponed qualifying on Sunday, while Max Verstappen will start 17th. (More Motorsports News)

Qualifying was pushed back after heavy rain and thunderstorms prevented it from taking place on Saturday, with the race’s start time also brought forward by 90 minutes.

Five red flags punctuated a chaotic session as Williams pair Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon, Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz all crashed.

Norris was almost knocked out in the first session, but he recovered to beat Mercedes’ George Russell to pole, with RB’s Yuki Tsunoda third and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon fourth.

Norris said after the race: “There was a lot going on. I was struggling a lot at the start of the session, I worked on it a lot in the session. 

“A little surprised to be on pole but a good result for us.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, finished 12th but will start in 17th after taking a five-place grid penalty for the race, his fourth penalty in the last two races.

Brazilian GP 2024 - | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
Brazilian GP 2024: Lando Norris Wins First F1 Sprint Race, Gaining Crucial Points in Title Chase – In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

The three-time world champion was left seething about a delay in throwing the red flag following Stroll’s crash in the second session, which he believed allowed other drivers to demote him out of the top 10 before he was prevented from attempting another lap.

He could vault up the grid if some of the damaged cars are unable to start the race, though, while his long-time rival Lewis Hamilton also struggled as he qualified 16th.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ Test Series Whitewash: BCCI To Discuss Future of Senior Players After Australia Tour
  2. India Vs New Zealand, Test Series: Blackcaps Clinch Historic Test Sweep At Wakhande - Data Debrief
  3. IPL Retentions: Did KL Rahul’s Anchor Mindset Cost Him LSG Spot? Here’s What Stats Say
  4. IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Fight To Do Something Special In Australia Tests
  5. IND Vs NZ, Test: Rohit Sharma Discusses What Went Wrong In India's First Home Whitewash In 24 Years
Football News
  1. Mumbai City 1-0 Kerala Blasters Live Score, Indian Super League: Nikolaos Karelis Puts Islanders Ahead As Tuskers Surrender Clean Sheet
  2. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL: NEUFC 3-2 OFC At Full-time
  3. NorthEast United 3-2 Odisha FC: Highlanders Ride On Ajaraie Brace To Get Back-to-back ISL Wins
  4. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Preview, ISL: Both Teams Looking To Overcome Blips In Last Outings
  5. Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig: Comeback Win Just Reward For Injury-ravaged Dortmund, Says Nuri Sahin
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  2. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
  3. India, China Made 'Some Progress' In Disengagement: EAM S Jaishankar
  4. How Biscuits Played Key Role In Srinagar Anti-Terror Operation
  5. Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Attack 2 Police Constables, Flee With Their Weapons
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival