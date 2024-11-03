Sports

Brazilian GP 2024: Lando Norris Wins First F1 Sprint Race, Gaining Crucial Points in Title Chase – In Pics

McLaren driver Lando Norris is having a fantastic year. He not only won his first Grand Prix in Miami this season but also claimed his first Sprint race in Sao Paulo on Saturday, gaining important points in his bid for his first championship title. Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Norris has cut the gap to leader Max Verstappen to 45 points. Starting in second place, Norris got a boost from teammate Oscar Piastri, who let him pass late in the 24-lap sprint race. Verstappen finished the sprint third, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took fourth place. Carlos Sainz came in fifth, followed by Mercedes' George Russell.