Sports

Brazilian GP 2024: Lando Norris Wins First F1 Sprint Race, Gaining Crucial Points in Title Chase – In Pics

McLaren driver Lando Norris is having a fantastic year. He not only won his first Grand Prix in Miami this season but also claimed his first Sprint race in Sao Paulo on Saturday, gaining important points in his bid for his first championship title. Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Norris has cut the gap to leader Max Verstappen to 45 points. Starting in second place, Norris got a boost from teammate Oscar Piastri, who let him pass late in the 24-lap sprint race. Verstappen finished the sprint third, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took fourth place. Carlos Sainz came in fifth, followed by Mercedes' George Russell.

Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing
Brazilian GP 2024 | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, walks on the track after setting the fastest time in the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo.

Brazilian GP 2024
Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, right, talks with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after after setting the fastest time during the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo.

Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix Auto Race
Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, talks with his teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia after setting the fastest time during the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo.

Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix Auto Race | Photo: Sebastiao Moreira/Pool Photo via AP
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain receives the checkered flag as he crosses the finish line to win the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo.

Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing
Brazilian GP 2024 | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, bottom, and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steer their cars during the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo.

Brazilian GP 2024
Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, front, and McLaren driver Lando Norris, both of Britain, steer their cars during the sprint qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing
Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix Auto Race | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, steers his car during the sprint qualifying session, ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

