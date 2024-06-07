F1 2024: Lewis Hamilton Believes Mercedes 'Not Far Away' After Upgrades

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes are "not far away" from competing at the front of the grid after implementing upgrades ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)
Mercedes have endured a torrid start to the 2024 season, which will be Hamilton's last with the team before he joins Ferrari for 2025.
Neither Hamilton nor team-mate George Russell have finished higher than fifth in any race, with Russell achieving that finish in the opening race at Bahrain and in Monaco two weeks ago.
The Silver Arrows – who have only won one race since 2021 – introduced a new front wing to Russell's car last time out and were encouraged by his pace. Both cars will be sporting the upgrade in Montreal this weekend.
Asked whether he thought Mercedes could close the gap to constructors' champions and current leaders Red Bull, Hamilton said: "I don't think it's far away.
"We've got the upgrade, both cars have the upgrade this weekend, so I'm looking forward to seeing how that feels on the track."
Max Verstappen initially looked set for another dominant campaign, but recent victories for McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have led some to suggest we could still see a title battle.
Hamilton added: "The car's continuing to improve. I think everyone's obviously taking that step, hopefully getting closer to the Red Bulls and I think that's been really positive.
"I'm incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory, how hard everyone's working and how resilient everyone is. Everyone is staying focused, the morale is really great in the team.
"So I'm hoping that we can get closer to these guys and start actually competing at the front."
Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix seven times, a tally only matched by Michael Schumacher.
His last victory came 53 races ago at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, but a surprise win in Montreal would see him equal his record for most triumphs at a single event (eight in Hungary and Great Britain).