Motorsport

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: George Russell Will Not 'Sulk' About Losing Position To Lewis Hamilton As Mercedes Struggle Again

Hamilton and Russell finished sixth and seventh respectively as Max Verstappen held off a charging Lando Norris for his third successive victory at the Imola event

George Russell finished seventh at Imola
George Russell will not "sulk" after giving up sixth place to teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where Mercedes failed to arrest their slide. (More Motorsport News)

Hamilton and Russell finished sixth and seventh respectively as Max Verstappen held off a charging Lando Norris for his third successive victory at the Imola event.

Russell was ahead of Hamilton as his tyres began to wear late in the race, leading Mercedes to call him in for a pit stop and bring him out ahead of eighth-placed Sergio Perez.

That ensured Hamilton finished above his team-mate for a second straight race, having failed to top him in any of the first five races of 2024.

Max Verstappen races away from Lando Norris at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. - null
Imola Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Holds Off Lando Norris For Victory

BY Stats Perform

Russell refused to criticise the team's strategy after the race, though he lamented their continued struggles with their W15 car.

"You're never going to be happy with P6 and P7," Russell told Sky Sports.

"At the end of the day, as a team we scored an extra point. I lost my position to Lewis but I'm not going to sulk over losing a P6."

Asked to explain the decision, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "[Russell's] lap times were getting slower and slower, and our forecast saw he was not going to make it to the end and we didn't want to lose the position to Perez.

"Lewis would have probably taken him anyway. The point being that we are racing for P6 and P7 and wanted to keep the Red Bull behind. It was a safety call."

Russell is currently seventh in the drivers' championship standings with Hamilton in eighth, with neither driver managing a podium finish so far this year.

McLaren have emerged as the foremost challengers to Red Bull and Ferrari in recent weeks, leaving Mercedes marooned in a disappointing fourth place in the team standings. 

"This is where we are right now, a little bit in no man's land behind the Ferraris and McLarens but ahead of the midfield," Russell said of their struggles.

"Everyone is still super motivated, the morale isn't dropping at all, which is quite inspiring to say. Everyone is trying to make this work and improve it."

