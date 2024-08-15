Motorsport

Austrian Grand Prix MotoGP 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch - All Details

The Austrian Grand Prix of the MotoGP 2024 is finally here. Catch the race timings, live streaming details and all you need to know before the 11th race of the season begins

austrian-gp-motogp-2024-motorsport-x
Austrian Grand Prix MotoGP 2024. Photo: X | MotoGP
info_icon

The 11th round of the MotoGP 2024 season heads to Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of August 17-18. (More Motorsport News)

In the previous week at the British GP, Italian rider Enea Bastianini of Prima Pramac Ducati claimed the top spot, with Jorge Martini finishing a close second and Francesco Bagnaia rounding out the podium in third.

Martini has taken lead in the drivers' standings with 241 points, just 2 ahead of Lenovo's Bagnaia. The competition is tight between the top two contenders. However, with the third-place rider, another Italian, holding 192 points this weekend remians crucial, as a strong performance from La Bestia could propel him into serious title contention.

Austrian GP MotoGP 2024 Race Timing:

August 16, Friday 2024

Free Practice 1 -14:15 IST

Free Practice 2 - 18:30 IST

August 17, Saturday 2024

Free Practice 3 - 13:40 IST

Qualifying - 14:20 IST

Sprint - 18:30 IST

August 18, Sunday 2024

Warm up - 13:10 IST

Race - 17:30 IST

Where To Watch the Austrian GP MotoGP 2024 Race?

The Austrian Grand Prix of the MotoGP 2024 will be available to live stream on the JioCinema App and website in India.

