‘The First Of Many’ – Jackie Buntan Aims Even Higher After World Title Win Over Anissa Meksen

The Filipino-American phenom claimed the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing gold at ONE 169 last Friday.

Jackie Buntan etched her name in the history books at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, becoming the first-ever ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion.

The 27-year-old phenom claimed the gold with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over legendary striker Anissa “C18” Meksen in U.S. primetime last Friday, November 8.

The victory marked a life-changing moment for Buntan, who has long been regarded as one of America’s most talented young strikers.

Now with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around her waist, the California native told the media afterward that she is just getting started:

“[My] first [Kickboxing] World Championship fight, and I became a champion. So, yeah, it’s definitely the biggest moment of my career, but it’s the first of many.”

On paper, Meksen was the much more decorated and experienced striker in the matchup, boasting a lengthy list of World Titles in practically every major organization outside of ONE.

But while Buntan was well aware of her opponent’s status as an icon, she didn’t let that intimidate her inside the ring:

“Yeah, Anissa is a legend in the game. I remember watching her when I was still in high school. So it was a very big fight, a very big opportunity, but that’s the type of fight I wanted, especially for the belt. You’ve got to beat the best to be the best.

“I didn’t take her lightly. I didn’t underestimate her at all. But going in there, I felt so confident. I felt like I was the better fighter right before the [first] round even started, to be honest.”

The Filipino-American’s confidence showed from the opening bell.

A heavy-handed puncher with a deep gas tank, Buntan displayed excellent composure and impeccable defense across five thrilling rounds. She initially weathered Meksen’s trademark combinations while consistently finding a home for counter-strikes and eventually forcing “C18” onto the back foot.

While some fans thought the decision could have gone either way, the newly crowned strawweight kickboxing queen said she had no doubt:

“I felt confident right from the get-go, right from the start, when I stepped in there. I think after the first round, she was kind of playing it more defensive.

“I was expecting her to come and surge at me, pressure me, and by the start of the third round, I felt pretty confident being able to do it, everything we’ve been working on. I felt like I was able to see everything. Nothing really came as a surprise either. So yeah, I was confident the whole time.”

Buntan Targets Muay Thai World Title In 2025

After she defeated Anissa Meksen at ONE 169, an emotional and elated Jackie Buntan embraced her longtime trainer, Boxing Works head coach Brian Popejoy.

That moment, she explained, felt like the culmination of many years of hard work:

“You know, I’ve been with Brian since I was a kid, since I started this whole journey, and being able to win this with him by my side, it feels like a dream. I can’t put anything else into words about it.”

As a Kickboxing World Champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Buntan can look forward to plenty of dangerous challengers.

She’s excited to put her newly won gold on the line, but above all, she’s eyeing two-sport glory in 2025.

Buntan added:

“Next year, the goal is to keep defending the kickboxing belt and go for the Muay Thai belt and hold both belts at the same time.”

