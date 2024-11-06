MMA

Rodtang Vs. Jacob Smith II: 4 Keys To Flyweight Muay Thai World Title Victory At ONE 169

From Rodtang's elbows to Smith's game plan, we break down this matchup ahead of Friday's action.

If Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith’s rematch is half as entertaining as their first encounter, the fans are in for a treat at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.  

Rodtang’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title will be up for grabs when the pair clash in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 8, meaning there is the potential for five rounds of action this time around. 

“The Iron Man” dominated Smith en route to a decision win back at ONE 157 in May 2022, but the #3-ranked Englishman will be hungry for redemption as he seeks the biggest prize in Muay Thai.

Can Rodtang notch another victory with a similar performance, or has Smith evolved enough in two years to change his fortunes? Here are their biggest keys to victory ahead of the massive battle at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

#1 Rodtang’s Heavy Punches In Both Directions 

Rodtang’s volume on the front foot is always a nightmare for his opponents, but against an equally aggressive foe, his success doesn’t just come from one-way traffic. 

While “The Iron Man” will definitely look to lead the exchanges and score with his punishing array of strikes, his often-overlooked defense will present big opportunities to land.  

He has impeccable timing when leaning back from strikes and excellent balance that allows him to counter with power immediately.  

If Smith overcommits to his offense, he can expect to eat volleys of punches in reply, with his momentum adding to Rodtang’s heavy counter-strikes.  

Having the added safety net of his unmatched chin, the Thai megastar has full faith in his ability to find openings in his opponent’s aggression to hit back harder. 

#2 Smith’s Feints 

Rodtang knew that Smith would come at him hard in their first match and did a great job at exploiting it, but if the challenger mixes up his attacks, he could find more openings and eat fewer counters.

Smith has looked more measured in recent performances and showcased elements of his offense that could help him when he looks to knock Rodtang off the throne.  

Against Walter Goncalves, the 32-year-old feinted with his punches and kicks to gauge the reactions of his rival, and when he saw the openings, he attacked with venom.  

It cleared the way for big punches to the head and gave him an avenue to attack the body with hurtful liver shots.  

This is also a good way to try to slow Rodtang’s offense, which can be overwhelming when he builds up his momentum. If he can keep “The Iron Man” guessing, Smith could deter him from constantly wading forward.  

#3 Rodtang’s Elbows 

Rodtang found the most success with his elbows when he faced Smith for the first time.  

The British fighter looked like he had been through a meat grinder after absorbing dozens of them throughout the battle, bloodying him up from early in round one.  

Expect “The Iron Man” to throw those elbows consistently once again, given their prior success and exacerbated by his opponent’s desire to meet fire with fire.  

Whenever Smith left too much space with his hooks, Rodtang got inside them with scything impacts that scored huge damage. 

He also followed his leads with elbows when the Birkenhead native stood his ground, landing clean shots behind his jabs and uppercuts.  

#4 Smith’s Commitment To The Game Plan 

Smith admitted his biggest failing in the first match was that he thought he could beat Rodtang toe-to-toe by being stronger and more physical.  

Although his toughness never failed him, this was a tactical error that led to him meeting “The Iron Man” on his terms – and paying the price. 

Smith has to keep his natural inclination to slug it out in check and make sure he stays true to his game plan. 

With extremely experienced coaches in his corner who have guided many World Champions, he must trust their vision and not get caught up in the moment. 

The Brit has spent more time in ONE Championship by now, so he has a better handle on the big-show emotions. That should help him when he steps in for the most important fight of his life this Friday.

