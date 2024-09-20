MMA

ONE Friday Fights 80 – Results And Highlights For Every Match

We’re reporting to you live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand!

ONE Championship is kicking off the weekend with 12 must-see Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling matches.

The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast ONE Friday Fights 80 live in Asia primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 20, and two dozen international rising stars will compete for a chance to leave the Thai capital with a US$100,000 contract.

In the headline attraction, 20-year-old phenom Yodnumchai Fairtex will look to remain undefeated in ONE Championship and get his sixth consecutive victory at the iconic venue. But he’ll face his toughest test to date in former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Rak Erawan.

Also, surging knockout artist Chartpayak Saksatoon will go head-to-head with former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Petnamngam PK Saenchai. Plus, several undefeated athletes will attempt to keep their flawless records intact and create highlight-reel moments in the world-famous arena.

For up-to-the-minute results and video highlights from every match at ONE Friday Fights 80, check below.

