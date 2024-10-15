Breaking Down The Flyweight MMA Division After Demetrious Johnson’s Retirement

The recent retirement of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson means the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title is up for grabs – and there’s no shortage of elite fighters gunning for the vacant throne.
Two of the top contenders will return at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on November 8 when Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes faces off against Danny “The King” Kingad, but the list goes much deeper than that.
With one World Title challenger likely to emerge at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, it’s a good time to review the current landscape of the division.
Adriano Moraes
Adriano Moraes has been the most dominant force in ONE flyweight MMA history, with three reigns at the top and eight World Title victories.
After knocking out Demetrious Johnson in their first encounter in 2021, the Brazilian lost the gold in their 2022 rematch and came up short via decision in their 2023 rubber match.
However, his epic trilogy with one of MMA’s all-time greats proved that Moraes also ranks highly on the flyweight GOAT list, and as the current #1-ranked contender, he’s close to securing his shot at a fourth stint with the crown.
The submission specialist has always been dangerous on the canvas, but he’s progressed with his striking over the years to become a truly formidable all-around force.
Because of that, “Mikinho” is currently the front-runner in the division with a target squarely on his back.
Yuya Wakamatsu & Danny Kingad
At #2 and #3, respectively, Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu and Danny Kingad have their eyes on another shot at ONE gold. Both men have challenged Moraes for the belt before but were submitted by the BJJ black belt.
Since then, Wakamatsu has bounced back from a two-fight skid with a pair of wins – including one over Kingad this past January – and he looks much more than the knockout artist he was when he first joined the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Evolving with every outing, the Japanese star is eager for a chance to go for gold again with his improved skill set.
Kingad could make his claim undeniable if he gets past Moraes on November 8.
The Filipino has constantly gone up against the division’s biggest hitters, but he has yet to convert that into a World Title.
He’s seen many of his teammates and compatriots do just that and hopes to join their prestigious club in the near future.
Reece McLaren & Hu Yong
Reece “Lightning” McLaren is another fighter who has been among the flyweight MMA upper echelon for years.
The Australian grappling specialist has taken big scalps time after time before falling at the final hurdle on his hunt for the divisional belt.
Close decision losses have set him back on multiple occasions, but now, with three wins from his last four outings, #4-ranked McLaren believes he is ready for a World Title opportunity.
“Wolf Warrior” Hu Yong dropped a razor-close split decision to McLaren last time out but claimed the #5 ranking with a notable performance.
He had won his previous three fights before that defeat in May, with his concussive striking marking him out as a threat to anybody.
Hu is relatively new to the top tier compared to the other top-five contenders, and that could work in his favor as he injects fresh energy into the conversation.
Other Standout Athletes
There are veterans, rising stars, and wild cards aplenty at flyweight, with the vacant throne drawing them in.
South Korean slugger “Dynamic” Woo Sung Hoon has knocked out #2-ranked Wakamatsu and is capable of ending anyone’s night early.
Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada’s experience and fight IQ mean he can never be written off, while former Muay Thai World Champion “Mini T” Danial Williams has put in some solid performances.
Plus, with up-and-coming talents such as Khalim Nazruloev, Valmir “Tatar Bullet” Galiev, and more making waves at the ONE Friday Fights event series, the conveyor belt of talent in the division doesn’t appear to be slowing down.