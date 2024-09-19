7 Interesting Facts About Muay Thai Star Jo Nattawut Before He Faces Superbon At ONE Friday Fights 81

“Smokin” Jo Nattawut has been one of ONE Championship’s longest-serving strikers, but he doesn’t give too much away.
Nattawut prefers to let his fighting do the talking, and that’s his aim when he takes on fellow Thai superstar Superbon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27.
Although fans appreciate the 34-year-old for his intense, never-back-down style of fighting, the otherwise laidback athlete is somewhat of an enigma when it comes to his public presence.
Ahead of his Asia primetime return at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, get to know “Smokin” Jo better than ever with these seven interesting facts.
#1 Soccer Was His First Love
Despite being born in Nakhon Ratchasima, which has produced some iconic names in Muay Thai, Nattawut had little interest in the sport growing up.
Instead, he loved soccer and preferred to spend his time kicking balls rather than pads or people.
#2 He Came Across Muay Thai By Accident
Nattawut recalls playing soccer with his friends when a new school teacher started hitting a heavy bag after class.
Intrigued, the youngsters quizzed him about it and discovered that he was training Muay Thai. The kids had plenty of energy, so they started joining in, although it was just fun and fitness initially.
Nattawut kept up his training throughout high school and seemed to have a natural affinity for the sport, which led to him competing on the regional circuit.
#3 He Almost Gave Up Muay Thai For Good
After catching the Muay Thai bug, Nattawut moved to Bangkok in hopes of making it his career.
However, things didn’t go as planned, and he felt disillusioned when he struggled to make ends meet with his fight purses.
This led him to abandon Muay Thai in 2007 and transition into jobs at bars and restaurants, where the pay was better and more secure.
Still a teenager, he also enjoyed the new freedoms his switch in lifestyle gave him and spent his free time partying rather than training.
#4 He’s Lived In The U.S. For Over 10 Years
After getting some experience in the hospitality industry, a door opened for a move to the United States.
Nattawut made the trip to Colorado in 2013, where he worked in a restaurant and found a new hobby in snowboarding that helped keep him entertained.
Eleven years later, “Smokin” Jo is still living his American dream – though he now resides in Atlanta.
#5 A Fellow Thai Drew Him Back In
Thousands of miles from home, Nattawut managed to find a friendly face that eventually drew him back to “the art of eight limbs.”
In the winter months, he loved hitting the slopes but got bored when the snow melted and then started training Muay Thai again for something to do.
He knew Master Khunpon Dechkampu through a mutual friend and decided to move to Atlanta to take up the martial art more seriously once again under his watchful eye.
After getting back in the ring on short notice and winning, he found a renewed love for the sport that accelerated his success moving forward.
#6 He’s A Muay Thai World Champion
This new lease on life in his Muay Thai career took Nattawut from a self-proclaimed “middle-of-the-road fighter” in Bangkok to an internationally renowned sensation.
Within just a few years of his return, the Nakhon Ratchasima native won the WMC Muay Thai World Title and became a seven-time Lion Fight Champion across two divisions.
He’s now squared off with the best of the best in striking, including Giorgio Petrosyan, Regian Eersel, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and more.
#7 Becoming ‘Smokin’ Joe
Nattawut’s run toward the top of the sport led to his famous nickname.
His coaches believed there was a fire in his punches and kicks that couldn’t be put out and burned his opponents with their ferocity.
So, “Smokin” Jo was born – and he’s been backing it up ever since with impressive wins and finishes on the global stage.