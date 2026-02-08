2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 1 Events At Cortina

The 2026 Winter Games are off to a promising start for host nation Italy with gold, silver and bronze on the first day of medal events. But it was Switzerland’s Franjo Von Allmen who captured the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics on Saturday. There were no Americans on the podium, though Lindsey Vonn impressed in her second training run ahead of the women’s downhill on Sunday. This gallery showcases top photos from Day 1 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics taken by Associated Press photographers.

Updated on:
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Franjo von Allmen
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins of the United States, center, and others start in the cross country skiing women's 10km + 10km skiathlon at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Frida Karlsson, Ebba Andersson
Frida Karlsson, right, and Ebba Andersson, both of Sweden, celebrate after finishing first and second in the cross-country skiing women's 10km + 10km skiathlon at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Julius Forer
Austria's Julius Forer crashes during men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Lindsey Vonn
United States' Lindsey Vonn in action during alpine ski women's downhill training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Milan Cortina Olympics Ski Jumping Meghann Wadsak
Meghann Wadsak, of Austria, soars through the air during her first round jump of the ski jumping women's normal hill individual, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Yuma Kagiyama
Yuma Kagiyama of Japan reacts to his scores after competing during the figure skating men's team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin of the United States competes during the figure skating men's team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon Renars Birkentals
Renars Birkentals, of Latvia, participates in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Lucas Ball
New Zealand's Lucas Ball competes during men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Joy Beune
Joy Beune of the Netherlands competes to take a fourth place in the women's 3,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Emily Nix
Germany's Emily Nix scores her side's third goal during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Germany and Japan at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic, Pool
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard Ryoma Kimata
Japan's Ryoma Kimata competes during the men's snowboarding big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Milan Cortina Olympics Ski Jumping Nicole Maurer
Nicole Maurer, of Canada, goes down the ramp during her trial jump of the ski jumping women's normal hill individual, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling Yannick Schwaller
Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller in action during the mixed doubles round robin phase of the curling competition against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Lucas Ball
New Zealand's Lucas Ball competes during men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Athletes from Sweden participate in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Milan Cortina Olympics Luge Summer Britcher
United States' Summer Britcher slides down the track during a women's single luge training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Frida Karlsson
Frida Karlsson of Sweden poses with her gold medal after the cross country skiing women's 10km + 10km skiathlon at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
