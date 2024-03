Sports

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev Through To Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev and top seed Carlos Alcaraz both entered the quarter-finals of Miami Open 2024. Medvdev beat Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-0, while Alcaraz cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 23 seed Lorenzo Musetti. Second seed Jannik Sinner too moved into the last eight, as he produced a strong showing to see off Christopher O’Connell. The Italian came through 6-4, 6-3 in windy conditions after weathering early problems. Also advancing was Tomas Machac, who reached the quarter-finals to face Sinner with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi. In women's singles, No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina outlasted No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4 to earn a spot in the semi-finals. Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka defeated Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3 to book a last-four meeting with Rybakina.