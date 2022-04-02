MI Vs RR: Jos Buttler Hits First Century Of IPL 2022 Against Mumbai Indians

Jos Buttler became the first batter to hit a century in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 leading Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. This was also Buttler’s second IPL century.

Having been able to contribute just 35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in RR’s IPL 2022 opener, Buttler came with a purpose on Saturday and blasted the opposition bowlers from the onset. One of the highlights of his 68-ball 100 was the 26 runs that he took from a Basil Thampi over.

The Englishman hit three sixes and two fours including a huge 101 metre maximum. Buttler reached his ton in 66 balls in what was his 300th T20 game. Buttler is the fourth Englishman to score an IPL century. He is also the second England player to have two IPL hundreds in his CV.

Kevin Pietersen (103 not out vs Deccan Chargers), Ben Stokes (103 not out vs GL, 107 not out vs MI) and Jonny Bairstow (114 vs RCB) are the other English player to hit an IPL ton. Buttler’s maiden IPL century came last year against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he hit 124.

The right-hander also boasts a spectacular record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Before today, in the last four innings against MI, Buttler has scored 41 (32), 70 (44), 89 (43) and 94 not out (53). Jos Buttler’s century on Saturday included 11 boundaries and five sixes.

Besides Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14) looked in destructive form while skipper Sanju Samson (30 off 21) too got a start. Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Buttler’s whirlwind knock also puts him on the top of the most run-getters chart in IPL 2022.

“I’m a bit nervous as it is hard to tell if it is a good score or not with the short boundary on one side. Mumbai always attack me with (Jasprit) Bumrah, he's one of the best bowlers in the world and I find him hard to attack,” Buttler said mid-innings as he put on the Orange Cap.

“That (Thampi) over the leg-side boundary was short and I decided to target that. I did know (about the inside edge), but you're never sure so just wanted to wait and see. I got frustrated towards the end as I slowed down.

“I couldn't get the ball away as I would have liked and that's why I feel we could have got a few more. But we would have taken 194 at the start. They came back strong like they always do, Bumrah is the best at the death and Mills too. Hetmyer played a fantastic hand, coming in and scoring freely. We need to have the ball in the right area to pick early wickets,” added Buttler.