Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Malaysia Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance Into Quarterfinals In Kuala Lumpur

PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan to set up a high-profile Malaysia Open 2022 quarterfinal clash with nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in a 57-minute clash.
PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in a 57-minute clash. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 11:34 am

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

The world No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in a 57-minute second-round clash at the Axiata Arena. The seventh-seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.

HS Prannoy, the world No. 21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

Later in the day, the seventh-seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action.

Related stories

Malaysia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Cruises Into Second Round, Saine Nehwal Exits  

Malaysia Open Badminton: B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma Lose In First Round

Live Streaming Of Malaysia Open 2022: Watch India Badminton Stars PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy In Action

Tags

Sports Badminton PV Sindhu HS Prannoy Malaysia Open Tai Tzu-ying Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Parupalli Kashyap
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read