LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2022: Shivam Mavi Equals Unwanted Record After Getting Hit For Five Sixes In An Over

LSG's Marcus Stoinis hit Shivam Mavi for hat-trick of sixes before Jason Holder could hit two more to make it a 30-run over.

Shivam Mavi returned figures of 1/50 in his four overs against LSG on Saturday night. IPL

Updated: 08 May 2022 1:24 am

Shivam Mavi had a forgettable outing on Saturday as he conceded 50 runs in his four overs during Kolkata Knight Riders’ 75-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The thrashing included a 30-run over that included five sixes.

The 23-year-old young Indian pacer, who had conceded only 20 runs off his first three overs, was smashed for hat-trick of sixes by Marcus Stoinis in the penultimate over of the LSG innings. Though Shivam Mavi dismissed the Australian on the fourth ball of his over, new batsman Jason Holder came in and hit the rest two balls for as many sixes to spoil the night for Mavi.

With it, Shivam Mavi became only the fourth bowler in IPL history to concede five sixes in an over. The players preceding him are Harshal Patel (RCB vs CSK in 2021), Sheldon Cottrell (PBKS vs RR in 2020) and Rahul Sharma (Pune Warriors vs RCB in 2012).

The over from Mavi provided crucial runs to LSG, who eventually posted a total of 176/7 on the board. Quinton de Kock’s 50 off 29 and Deepak Hooda’s 41 off 27 had laid the platform for the KL Rahul-led side before Marcus Stoinis’ 28 off 14 can take them to a good total. In return, KKR got bundled out for 101 runs, courtesy Avesh Khan’s 3/19 and Jason Holder’s 3/31.

The win also took LSG to the top of IPL 2022 table with 16 points from 11 games. They inched Gujarat Titans at the helm on the basis of better net run rate.

