IPL 2022, LSG Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Quiton De Kock Exits But Deepak Hooda Continues Attack, Lucknow Super Giants 104/2

Kolkata Knight Riders must be desperate for full points against Lucknow Super Giants to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive. Follow LSG vs KKR live cricket scores.
The recent demolition drives in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were ‘acts of malice’ by an insensitive administration
When the Constitution and every law in it insists on due process, even for a murderer, can bulldozers and excavators be used to teach a lesson to someone the ruler deems an offender?
The issue is not of ‘land jihad’ or Hindus versus Muslims, but between the tribal community with no power and influence and the administration that prostrates before the powerful and the influential
Judges calling slum dwellers ‘encroachers’ goes against constitutional human rights and indicates the sorry state of the poor
Successive BJP and Congress governments have been accused of razing temples in Rajgarh, leading to a political slugfest between the parties
Three consecutive wins and newbies Lucknow Super Giants, who got inconsistent for a brief period in IPL 2022, are again alive and kicking. They occupy the second spot in the points table and one win will take them to the top, ahead of Gujarat Titans. It will more or less also seal a playoff berth for LSG. Their captain KL Rahul, second in the race of Orange Cap, has led the team from the front. LSG face Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. For KKR, every match from here on is a do-or-die encounter, courtesy their five-match losing streak which has ended just a game before. Though the runners-up of the last season are coming into this game on the back of a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, they need to do plenty of work to stay alive in the playoff race. Just one loss and KKR’s playoff chances will be all but over, at least practically. Follow updates and live cricket scores of LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)
More often than not, Sunil Narine remains economical in his spell. In his third over, he conceded only three runs despite a set Deepak Hooda playing from one end. Narine would like to finish this spell on a high.
LSG 104/2 (12)
LSG have got 21 runs in the last two overs and the little pressure what KKR made after the wicket of Quinton de Kock seems to have faded away. Deepak Hooda is understanding his responsibility beautifully.
LSG 100/2 (11)
Kolkata Knight Riders have conceded only six runs alongside taking a wicket in the last two overs. It is a mini comeback from the side. On the other hand, this is a good platform for Krunal Pandya to take his time and then have some runs under his belt.
LSG 79/2 (9)
Quinton de Kock is Out! Sunil Narine gets the big fish. The ball stuck to the pitch before it could reach de Kock who hit it straight into the hands of long-off. He departs on 50 off 29. All eyes on another set batsman Deepak Hooda now.
LSG 73/2 (7.2)
6.5 - The South African southpaw races to his fifty in only 27 balls. This has been a grerat knock from him but he needs to take it deep.
LSG 73/1 (7)
Quinton de Kock hit two SIXES and a FOUR to Harshit Rana in the last over of the powerplay. LSG get 66 runs in the first powerplay with the loss of one wicket. This wicket is a belter, the bowlers are going to be at the receiving end today.
LSG 66/1 (6)
The KKR bowlers are not learning. Every bowler is providing one or two loose deliveries and both Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda are grabbing all the opportunities with both the hands.
LSG 49/1 (5)
Deepak Hooda is taking his chances. He hit Sunil Narine for a SIX over long-on in the latter's first over. A total of 10 runs came off it. This is brilliant couunter-attack from Lucknow.
LSG 39/1 (4)
Quinton de Kock is firing on all cylinders. He hit Tim Southee for two FOURS and sandwitched a SIX between them to fetch 17 runs off the third over of the innings. Superb batting!
LSG 29/1 (3)
This is poor bowling from Shivam Mavi. In the previous over, LSG lost one wicket and he could have kept them under the pump with tight bowling, but he rather erred in his line and Deepak Hooda hit him for two FOURS and a double.
LSG 12/1 (2)
KL Rahul has been run out. He gets out for a diamond duck. Shreyas Iyer hit the bull's eye to send the in-form batsman back to the hut.
Two runs came off the first over and a wicket. KKR have got a really good start.
LSG 2/1 (1)
Tim Southee has the new ball in hand as Umesh Yadav misses out tonight. Quinton de Kock takes the strike, KL Rahul is at the other end. Here we go!
KL Rahul needs 49 runs to cross 500 this season. If it happens, it will be the fifth consecutive time he would cross the milestone of 500 runs in a season. This is some form to boast.
LSG have replaced Krishnappa Gowtham with Avesh Khan, while KKR have replaced Umesh Yadav, who has pulled his calf muscle, with Harshit Rana.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata Knight Riders have played 10 games in IPL 2022 and have done a lot of shuffling at the opening slots, yet they are the only side to register a 50-plus opening stand this season.
Lucknow Super Giants will enter the match against Kolkata Knight Riders as favourites, but this will the first time when the two teams will be facing each other. Hence, it is hard to predict which team could win the game. A day before, Mumbai Indians, the bottom-placed team of the table, inched toppers Gujarat Titans in the first game between the sides. Can KKR give a similar shock to LSG?
Hello everyone and welcome to the space. Kolkata Knight Riders face Lucknow Super Giants in the night game of IPL 2022. You will get all the match and score updates here. Stay connected!
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans