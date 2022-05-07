Saturday, May 07, 2022
IPL 2022, LSG Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Quiton De Kock Exits But Deepak Hooda Continues Attack, Lucknow Super Giants 104/2

Kolkata Knight Riders must be desperate for full points against Lucknow Super Giants to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive. Follow LSG vs KKR live cricket scores.

Lucknow Super Giants occupy the second spot in the points table. Follow LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 live cricket scores. (IPL)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 8:29 pm

Three consecutive wins and newbies Lucknow Super Giants, who got inconsistent for a brief period in IPL 2022, are again alive and kicking. They occupy the second spot in the points table and one win will take them to the top, ahead of Gujarat Titans. It will more or less also seal a playoff berth for LSG. Their captain KL Rahul, second in the race of Orange Cap, has led the team from the front. LSG face Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. For KKR, every match from here on is a do-or-die encounter, courtesy their five-match losing streak which has ended just a game before. Though the runners-up of the last season are coming into this game on the back of a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, they need to do plenty of work to stay alive in the playoff race. Just one loss and KKR’s playoff chances will be all but over, at least practically. Follow updates and live cricket scores of LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)

  • 07 May 2022 / 8:29 PM

    Impressive Narine

    More often than not, Sunil Narine remains economical in his spell. In his third over, he conceded only three runs despite a set Deepak Hooda playing from one end. Narine would like to finish this spell on a high. 

    LSG 104/2 (12)

  • 07 May 2022 / 8:26 PM

    Momentum For LSG

    LSG have got 21 runs in the last two overs and the little pressure what KKR made after the wicket of Quinton de Kock seems to have faded away. Deepak Hooda is understanding his responsibility beautifully.

    LSG 100/2 (11) 

  • 07 May 2022 / 8:15 PM

    Tight Bowling

    Kolkata Knight Riders have conceded only six runs alongside taking a wicket in the last two overs. It is a mini comeback from the side. On the other hand, this is a good platform for Krunal Pandya to take his time and then have some runs under his belt.

    LSG 79/2 (9)

  • 07 May 2022 / 8:08 PM

    WICKET

    Quinton de Kock is Out! Sunil Narine gets the big fish. The ball stuck to the pitch before it could reach de Kock who hit it straight into the hands of long-off. He departs on 50 off 29. All eyes on another set batsman Deepak Hooda now.

    LSG 73/2 (7.2)

  • 07 May 2022 / 8:05 PM

    Fifty For De Kock

    6.5 - The South African southpaw races to his fifty in only 27 balls. This has been a grerat knock from him but he needs to take it deep. 

    LSG 73/1 (7)

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:59 PM

    17-Run Over

    Quinton de Kock hit two SIXES and a FOUR to Harshit Rana in the last over of the powerplay. LSG get 66 runs in the first powerplay with the loss of one wicket. This wicket is a belter, the bowlers are going to be at the receiving end today.

    LSG 66/1 (6) 

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:54 PM

    Poor Bowling

    The KKR bowlers are not learning. Every bowler is providing one or two loose deliveries and both Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda are grabbing all the opportunities with both the hands.

    LSG 49/1 (5)

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:50 PM

    Fearless Hooda

    Deepak Hooda is taking his chances. He hit Sunil Narine for a SIX over long-on in the latter's first over. A total of 10 runs came off it. This is brilliant couunter-attack from Lucknow.  

    LSG 39/1 (4)

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:45 PM

    De Kock On Fire!

    Quinton de Kock is firing on all cylinders. He hit Tim Southee for two FOURS and sandwitched a SIX between them to fetch 17 runs off the third over of the innings. Superb batting!

    LSG 29/1 (3) 

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:41 PM

    Mavi Leaks Runs

    This is poor bowling from Shivam Mavi. In the previous over, LSG lost one wicket and he could have kept them under the pump with tight bowling, but he rather erred in his line and Deepak Hooda hit him for two FOURS and a double.

    LSG 12/1 (2)

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:36 PM

    Run-out!

    KL Rahul has been run out. He gets out for a diamond duck. Shreyas Iyer hit the bull's eye to send the in-form batsman back to the hut.

    Two runs came off the first over and a wicket. KKR have got a really good start.

    LSG 2/1 (1)

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:31 PM

    It's Game Time

    Tim Southee has the new ball in hand as Umesh Yadav misses out tonight. Quinton de Kock takes the strike, KL Rahul is at the other end. Here we go!

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:25 PM

    Milestone Awaits KL Rahul

    KL Rahul needs 49 runs to cross 500 this season. If it happens, it will be the fifth consecutive time he would cross the milestone of 500 runs in a season. This is some form to boast.

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:17 PM

    Team Changes

    LSG have replaced Krishnappa Gowtham with Avesh Khan, while KKR have replaced Umesh Yadav, who has pulled his calf muscle, with Harshit Rana.

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:14 PM

    Playing XIs

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

  • 07 May 2022 / 7:02 PM

    KKR Bowl First

    Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • 07 May 2022 / 6:44 PM

    Opening Woes For KKR

    Kolkata Knight Riders have played 10 games in IPL 2022 and have done a lot of shuffling at the opening slots, yet they are the only side to register a 50-plus opening stand this season.

  • 07 May 2022 / 6:37 PM

    The Fear Of Newness

    Lucknow Super Giants will enter the match against Kolkata Knight Riders as favourites, but this will the first time when the two teams will be facing each other. Hence, it is hard to predict which team could win the game. A day before, Mumbai Indians, the bottom-placed team of the table, inched toppers Gujarat Titans in the first game between the sides. Can KKR give a similar shock to LSG?

  • 07 May 2022 / 6:19 PM

    Welcome Guys!

    Hello everyone and welcome to the space. Kolkata Knight Riders face Lucknow Super Giants in the night game of IPL 2022. You will get all the match and score updates here. Stay connected!

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Scores Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Kl Rahul Rinku Singh Nitish Rana Shreyas Iyer Mohsin Khan Quinton De Kock Avesh Khan Andre Russell
