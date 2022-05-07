PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mayank Agarwal Wins Toss, Punjab Kings Opt To Bat

Captains Speak

Sanju Samson (RR): We'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Just one change for us, Karun Nair makes way for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Mayank Agarwal (PBKS): Looks like it is a good wicket and might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. We play unchanged.