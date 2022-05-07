PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mayank Agarwal Wins Toss, Punjab Kings Opt To Bat

As the race for IPL 2022 playoff berths hots up, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have very little margin for error. Follow live cricket scores of PBKS vs RR here.
Rajasthan Royals looked one of the most balanced teams when IPL 2022 started. They not only won handsomely but displayed the depth of their team. But in recent days, there is a big question mark on RR's consistency. Punjab Kings have run hot and cold and are still experimenting. PBKS have lost three of their last five games. This is the same team that defeated Chennai Super Kings twice this season. Both PBKS and RR will need to win their remaining games from here on to make the IPL playoffs. RR (12 points from 10 matches) have a two-point advantage over Punjab Kings even as Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also remain in fray for the last-four stage. Punjab Kings won their last match against Gujarat Titans while Rajasthan Royals lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Follow live cricket scores and updates of PBKS vs RR.
(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)
Sanju Samson (RR): We'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Just one change for us, Karun Nair makes way for Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS): Looks like it is a good wicket and might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. We play unchanged.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and Punjab Kings have opted to bat first.
The pitch here has a bit of grass and the ball should move a bit. The strip is expected to aid the spinner. Looks like a high-scoring contest is on cards.
Both PBKS and RR have quality bowling attacks. Kagiso Rabada has been very effective for PBKS and has found good support from Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma and Rishi Dhawan. Royals will count on Yuzvendra Chahal, whose form has dipped a bit, and of course the pace twins, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult.
Mayank Agarwal, who has scored 1478 runs at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 142.38 in 55 innings of 56 matches, needs 22 runs to become the fourth Punjab Kings’ batsman to complete 1500 runs in IPL. But his form has been dodgy this season and Mayank Agarwal has given up his position as an opener to Jonny Bairstow. Is captaincy pressure hurting Agarwal's form?
Welcome to Saturday afternoon's IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals. It will be a warm and humid day at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Sides batting first have won two of the last five games at Wankhede.
The Stage Is Set 🏟️ 👌#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/SRTDnf74xe— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2022
