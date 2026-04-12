Los Angeles Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2026: Lakers Edge Suns in Overtime Thriller - In Pics

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a gritty overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns in a battle of Western Conference heavyweights. Anthony Davis anchored the Lakers with a monstrous 32-point, 15-rebound performance, while LeBron James added 24 points, including the clutch bucket to force the extra period. The Suns, led by Devin Booker’s 30 points, struggled with efficiency in overtime, missing key perimeter shots. This win marks the Lakers' fourth straight victory. See best photos from the match.

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NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks as additional players watch against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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NBA Basketball Game: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, and Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale, left, battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as forward Maxi Kleber, back left, and Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro, back second from left, watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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NBA Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) draws a foul against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, left, as forward Oso Ighodaro, second from right, and Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton, right, watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale prepares to shoot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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NBA 2025-26: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, center, passes the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) as Suns forward Royce O'Neale, right, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
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