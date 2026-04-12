Los Angeles Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2026: Lakers Edge Suns in Overtime Thriller - In Pics
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a gritty overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns in a battle of Western Conference heavyweights. Anthony Davis anchored the Lakers with a monstrous 32-point, 15-rebound performance, while LeBron James added 24 points, including the clutch bucket to force the extra period. The Suns, led by Devin Booker’s 30 points, struggled with efficiency in overtime, missing key perimeter shots. This win marks the Lakers' fourth straight victory. See best photos from the match.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE