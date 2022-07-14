Live Streaming Of World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And Co. Chase History In Euguene - Watch Live

Nearly 2,000 athletes from 192 countries will gather in Oregon, United States for the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships. India have also selected a team of 20+ athletes, including poster boy Neeraj Chopra. The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be telecast live. (More Sports News)

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) initially named a 22-member team but later added long jumper Aldrin to the contingent. But three athletes are set to miss the championships. Quarter-miler Aishwarya Mishra and men's 4x400m relay team member Arokia Rajiv failed to impress the selectors in two rounds of trials while 200m runner S Dhanalakshmi had visa issues.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar are India's biggest medal hopes. Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George is the only Indian to have won a medal at World Championships -- a bronze medal in 2003 (Paris).

On the first day of the competition, Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami will compete in the men's and women's 20km race walk event finals respectively. Asian record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also have his qualification round.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 live?

Sony Sports Network telecast the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2022 will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also watch the events live on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of World Athletics.

Here are the list of international broadcasters

Arena Sport (Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia), beIN Sports (Pan Middle East), ESPN International (Pan Latin America), NBC Sports (Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and the United States), SuperSport and TVMS (Pan Sub-Saharan Africa), TV Jamaica (Pan Caribbean), TyC Sports (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela).

When is the World Athletics Championships 2022?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held from July 15 to July 24.

Where is the World Athletics Championships 2022 being held?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

India's Original Squad

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav (men's javelin throw); Annu Rani (women's javelin throw); Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (men's shot put); Priyanka Goswami (women’s 20km race walk); Sandeep Kumar (men's 20km race walk), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (men's long jump), Jeswin Aldrin (men's long jump); Abdulla Aboobacker (men's triple jump), Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump), Eldhose Paul (men's triple jump); Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase); Parul Chaudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase); MP Jabir (men's 400m hurdles); Dhanalakshmi (women's 200m); Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Anas Yahiya (men’s 4x400m relay).

The complete schedule for the World Athletics Championships 2022 (all times IST)?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 starts with the men's hammer qualifying on July 15, and closes with the women’s 4x400m final on July 24. Here are the daily schedule -

15th July: Day 1 - Morning session starts at 9:35 PM;

16th July: Day 1 - Afternoon session starts at 5:35 AM;

16th July: Day 2 - Morning session starts at 11:05 PM;

17th July: Day 2 - Afternoon session starts at 5:05 AM;

17th July: Day 3 - Morning session starts at 6:45 PM;

18th July: Day 3 - Afternoon session starts at 4:55 AM;

18th July: Day 4 - Morning session starts at 6:45 PM;

19th July: Day 4 - Afternoon session starts at 5:00 AM;

20th July: Day 5 - Afternoon session starts at 5:10 AM;

21st July: Day 6 - Afternoon session starts at 3:50 AM;

22nd July: Day 7 - Afternoon session starts at 5:15 AM;

22nd July: Day 8 - Morning session starts at 6:45 PM;

23rd July: Day 8 - Afternoon session starts at 5:10 AM;

23rd July: Day 9 - Morning session starts at 10:20 PM;

24th July: Day 9 - Afternoon session starts at 4:40 AM;

24th July: Day 10 - Morning session starts at 6:45 PM;

25th July: Day 10 - Afternoon session starts at 5:00 AM.

India Preview

Neeraj Chopra will carry a billion hopes into the World Athletics Championships for yet another landmark result and it won't be a surprise if long jumper Murali Sreeshankar also grabs a slice of history at the showpiece.

Chopra is cherishing phenomenal results this season. The star athlete has improved his personal best twice -- recording a 89.30m throw on June 14 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland before sending his spear to 89.94m, just 6cm shy of 90m, in the Stockholm Diamond League Meeting on June 30.

In between, he had won the javelin throw event at Kuortane Games in Finland with a throw of 86.69m under wet and slippery conditions. Given the form he is in, the Tokyo Olympic champion is expected to script history and become only the second Indian and first male athlete from the country to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships.

Chopra's main rival for the gold medal will be the defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Peters is the favourite to win gold as he owns four of the top five throws this season. His best effort of 93.07 is also the best result this season.

A gold is, however, not beyond Chopra's reach as he has beaten Peters twice this season -- at Paavo Nurmi Games and Kuortane Games. Peters also struggled briefly this season due to injury while Chopra has been in the pink of his health.

Neeraj Chopra's other challengers include Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (season's best 90.88m), Germany’s Julian Weber (SB 89.54m), Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (SB 89.07m) and Finland's Oliver Helander (SB 89.83m).

Chopra will have company in Rohit Yadav, who has a season's best of 82.54m while finishing second in the National Inter-State Championships last month.

The two qualifying rounds of the men's javelin throw competition will be held on July 21 while the final will be held two days later.

National record holder long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be a dark horse as he sits at joint second place among season leaders with his 8.36m effort during the Federation Cup in April. He will be seen in action on Friday (early hours on Saturday in India) in the qualifying rounds.

The 23-year-old Sreeshankar has also been a consistent performer this season. He had another big jump of 8.31m in an event in Greece before winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships with a leap of 8.23m.

Sreeshankar shares the joint second spot among season leaders with Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece who is the favourite to win gold here.

The 24-year-old Greek long jumper has claimed Olympic, world indoor (8.55m) and European outdoor and indoor titles in his event. He is unbeaten in the outdoor season, having nailed eight wins out of eight, including Diamond League successes in Rabat, Oslo and Stockholm.

The season leader is, however, the multi-talented Swiss athlete Simon Ehammer who is better known as a decathlete. He produced a monster jump of 8.45m in an event in Austria in May.

Cuba's Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Juan Miguel Echevarria is not taking part.

Another Indian, Jeswin Aldrin who had a wind-assisted 8.37m jump during the Federation Cup will also be in the fray. He was initially not named in the Indian team after his form dipped but was later added following two rounds of trials.

In the men's 3000m steeplechase, Avinash Sable will have to improve his timing by several seconds from his national record effort of 8:12.48 if he wants to be in contention for a podium in a tough field. He will compete in heats on Friday (Early Saturday morning in India).

In an event dominated by the Kenyans over the years, the battle for the top spot could be between Morocco’s season leader and reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali (7:58.28) and Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma (7:58.68), who won silver in both the Tokyo Games and last World Championships.

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto will also look to defend the title he had won in 2019 though his form this season has been unspectacular.

(With agency inputs)