Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Bangladesh start their Caribbean sojourn with the first Test match against West Indies on Thursday. The first WI vs BAN Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh will be led by veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, but the visitors look depleted in the absence of Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Rahim, who became Bangladesh's first batter to score 5000 Test runs during the Bangladesh series, opted Hajj pilgrimage; while Ahmed and Islam are injured. And joining the injury list is Yasir Ali.

This is Bangladesh's penultimate series in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. After the high of Test win in New Zealand early in the year, they lost successive series against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

West Indies have rested former captain Jason Holder, while veteran pacer Kemar Roach availability remains uncertain. But the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side, having beaten England in their previous series, are confident of pulling off another win and have named three uncapped players -- wicketkeeper batter Devon Thomas, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and pacer Anderson Phillip -- in the squad.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, first Test match details

Match : ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, West Indies vs Bangladesh;

Matchdays : June 16 to June 20, 2022;

Start time : 7:30 PM IST/10:00 AM local every day;

Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh, first Test match?

In India, fans can live stream West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match on FanCode.

In Bangladesh, WI vs BAN cricket matches can be watched on Ban Tech channel. In the Caribbean, WI vs BAN Test matches will be telecast live on SportsMax.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Test head-to-head record

West Indies lead Bangladesh 12-4 in the Test head-to-head record. Two matches have ended in draws. In the last five matches, Windies have a 3-2 lead.

In the Windies, Bangladesh have won two in the previous eight matches, with the first meeting ending in a draw.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, likely starting XIs

West Indies : Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, N Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads

West Indies : Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Devon Thomas.