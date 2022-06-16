Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Kemar Roach Added To West Indies Squad For Tour Opener

Kemar Roach had made a full recovery from the injury sustained while playing for Surrey in the English county.

Kemar Roach has 242 wickets in 71 Test matches for the West Indies. File Photo

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 10:26 am

Veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach is a late addition to the West Indies squad for the first cricket test against Bangladesh after overcoming a hamstring injury. (More Cricket News)

Cricket West Indies on Wednesday said Roach had made a full recovery from the injury sustained while playing for Surrey in the English county championship.

The 33-year-old Roach was added as a 13th player in the squad for the match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium beginning Thursday. He is one of West Indies' leading wicket-taker in test matches with 242 wickets in 71 matches.

He is also the leading wicket-taker at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with 43 wickets. His career best figures of 6-48 came against Bangladesh in 2009, while his best figures at the venue are 5-8, against Bangladesh in 2018.

“It's brilliant that he's fit for the test match," West Indies coach Phil Simmons said.

“He's always an inspiration for the younger players we have here and he's ready to go. With 250 wickets around the corner, we're happy with what he brings to the table, not just on the field but in the dressing room as well."

The teams will play a second test beginning June 25 at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

