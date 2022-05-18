BAN Vs SL, 1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Score 5000 Test Runs

Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim on Wednesday became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5,000 Test runs. The 35-year-year-old achieved the feat on Day 4 of the first test against visiting Sri Lanka at Chattogram.

Mushfiqur Rahim took a couple off the second ball in the 123rd over, bowled by Asitha Fernando, to reach the landmark. The 35-year-old took 149 innings 81 matches 17 years to reach the landmark. The wicketkeeper-batter made his Test debut against England at Lord's in 2005.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was within reach of becoming the first Bangladeshi to score 5000 Test on Day 3, but he retired hurt on 133 — 19 runs short — due to muscle cramp.

He returned after the fall of Litton Das soon after lunch on Day 4, but was clean-bowled by Kasun Rajitha on 133.

At drinks, Mushfiqur Rahim (91 off 246) and Shakib Al Hasan (25 off 36) were in an unbeaten 33-run stand.

Litton Das, who scored 88 runs, was involved in a 164-run stand with Rahim.

Bangladesh led by 21 runs.

Sri Lanka are in Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.