BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 4: Bangladesh (347/3) Inch Closer To Sri Lanka's 397

Tamim Iqbal's 10th Test century has set up hosts Bangladesh nicely in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Chattogram. On another hot and sultry day, Tamim Iqbal's 133 off 217 deliveries laid the foundation for Bangladesh to end Day 3 at a respectable 318 for three. Sri Lanka scored 397 in their first innings, thanks to Angelo Mathews' 199. This BAN vs SL Test has been all about senior players. At the crease are former captain Mushfiqur Rahim and the in-form Liton Das. Both have scored fifties and their 98-run undefeated fourth wicket stand will give the hosts the belief that they can bat Sri Lanka out of this Test match. Bangladesh trail by 79 runs but given the fact that the home team has some batting to come, a first innings lead is very much a possibility. Day 3 on Tuesday belonged to Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who put on a 162-run opening stand - Bangladesh's first 100-plus opening partnership in over five years.

10:36 AM IST: Deficit 50

Kasun Rajitha on with his 15th over. Three runs, including a front-foot no-ball. Mushfiqur Rahim (63 off 158) and Litton Das (72 off 138) in an unbeaten 127-run stand. Bangladesh trail by 50 runs. BAN 347/3 (115)

10:07 AM IST: 100-run Stand

Kasun Rajitha win the second over today. Three singles. Bangladesh trail by 70 runs. BAN - 327/3 (109)

In the previous over, Ramesh Mendis conceded six runs including a four, hit by Litton Das off the second. And hundred-run stand for Das and Mushfiqur Rahim.

9:59 AM IST: Play Begins

Players are in the middle. Ramesh Mendis to start. Mushfiqur Rahim (53) to take the strike. Litton Das (54) is his partner. Still very good surface to bat on, reckoned the pundits.

9:38 AM IST: Play to start 10:00 AM IST.

9:31 AM IST: Delay

The start has been delayed due to wet ground. Umpires are having an inspection. There was overnight rain.

8:41 AM IST: Day 3 Recap

Bangladesh started the day on 76 without loss, and Tamim on 35. He went after the Sri Lankan bowlers aggressively, hitting Vishwa Fernando for consecutive boundaries in the first two balls he faced. Fernando, who was hit on the helmet during Sri Lanka's innings, went for a medical checkup after bowling just four overs and was ruled out of the match.

Tamim and the more restrained Mahmudul Hasan added 81 runs in 28 unblemished overs in the morning to reach lunch at 157 without loss. Bangladesh's first opening century stand in more than five years ended moments after lunch on 162 when Mahmudul edged pacer Asitha Fernando behind down the leg side. Mahmudul scored 58 off 142 balls, with nine boundaries.

Sri Lanka had more joy when medium-pacer Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando's concussion replacement, had Najmul Hossain caught behind for 1 and bowled captain Mominul Haque for 2. Mominul has gone for five single-digit figures in a row and 10 in his last 13 innings.

Bangladesh lost three wickets for 22 runs to be 184/3. But Tamim continued in attack mode and brought up his 10th test century off 162 balls, flicking Asitha for a single through midwicket.

He and Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh regain control. Tamim was dropped on 114 and reached tea on 133 including 15 boundaries, but the effort in the hot and humid conditions forced him to retire, 19 runs from 5,000 in tests.

Mushfiqur, largely watchful, and Liton Das, the aggressor, continued to wear down the Sri Lanka bowlers with their near-century stand from 35 overs. Mushfiqur raised his 26th half-century off 125 balls and Liton his 11th off 96. Mushfiqur became the first Bangladeshi to 5,000 Test runs.