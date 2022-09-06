Live Streaming Of UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Matchday 1: All The Matches, Teams, And How To Watch

The group stage of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 starts tonight (Tuesday, September 6) with a couple of early kick-offs. As many as 32 clubs from 15 countries are competing in the group stage. England, Germany, Italy and Spain have four clubs each. Here's all you need to know about UCL 2022-23, matchday 1. (More Football News)

Real Madrid, the defending champions, travel to Scotland for a Group F match against Celtic. Other big matches on matchday 1 are Paris-Saint Germain's home match against Juventus in Group H, Liverpool's away fixture at Napoli in Group A, Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in Group C, etc.

How to watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage matches?

In India, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of UCL 2022-23 are available on SonyLIV.

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 groups and teams

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers;

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges;

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen;

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille;

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb;

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic;

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen;

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Tuesday (September 6)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea - 10:15 PM IST;

Dortmund vs Copenhagen - 10:15 PM IST.

Wednesday (September 7)

FC Salzburg vs AC Milan - 12:30 AM IST;

Celtic vs Real Madrid - 12:30 AM IST;

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 12:30 AM IST;

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa FC - 12:30 AM IST;

Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus - 12:30 AM IST;

Sevilla vs Manchester City - 12:30 AM IST;

Ajax vs Rangers - 10:15 PM IST;

Frankfurt vs Sporting CP - 10:15 PM IST;

Thursday (September 8)

Napoli vs Liverpool - 12:30 AM IST;

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich - 12:30 AM IST;

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto - 12:30 AM IST;

Barcelona vs FC Viktoria Plzen - 12:30 AM IST;

Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille - 12:30 AM IST;

Club Brugge vs Leverkusen - 12:30 AM IST.