Live Streaming Of The Gokulam Kerala Vs Maziya – Where To Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live

Fresh from their dominating win over heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan, two-time I-League champions Gokulam Kerala will look to put one foot in the Inter-Zone semifinal with a victory over Maziya Sports & Recreation Club in the AFC Cup 2022 at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Malabarians announced their arrival in the continental showpiece in style when they thrashed local favourites ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2 to take the pole position in Group D ahead of Bashundhara Kings on goal difference.

With only the top team from Group D to advance into the Inter-Zone semifinals, another three points for the Vincenzo Alberto Annese-coached side would brighten their prospects. The Gokulam Kerala vs Maziya encounter at AFC Cup 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels from 8:30 PM IST.

Luka Majcen, who was their top goal-scorer with 13 to his kitty in the I-League, showed ominous signs with a brace and the Slovenian centre-forward will again be a vital cog in their attack. The promising Indian duo of Emil Benny and Muhammed Uvais impressed with their creativity in the midfield.

An opening day 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings means another loss on Saturday will end Maziya's hopes. Maziya head coach Miodrag Jesic however is not ready to give up. “The mood in the team is good, although we are expecting a very tough match tomorrow. We will try to win.

“I think we played a good game against Bashundhara but what we need to do against Gokulam is minimise our mistakes and convert our chances,” said Jesic. “We know Gokulam are in good form and are a very good side. However, if we can minimise our errors, victory will be ours,” he added.

The Italian Annese however is not taking their opponents lightly. “We will face a team who have rich experience in this competition. They have players who have stayed with the team for a long time and they have national players.

“We studied them, they have quality in the middle, they have good pace and they try to give a lot of trouble to defensive lines,” said Annese.

Head-To-Head

Gokulam Kerala and Maziya Sports & Recreation Club have never faced each other in any of the competitions. This will be their first encounter ever.

Where To Watch Gokulam Kerala vs Maziya AFC Cup 2022 Live In India?

The Gokulam Kerala vs Maziya encounter will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Bangla channels in India from 8:30 PM IST.

Where To Get Live Streaming Of ATKMB vs Basundhara Kings AFC Cup 2022 Match In India?

Live streaming Gokulam Kerala vs Maziya AFC Cup 2022 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar in India.