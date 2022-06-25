Live Streaming Of Stockholm Diamond League 2022: Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action At BAUHAUS-galan Live

Neeraj Chopra will compete in an AIFF Diamond League event for the first this season at BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden on June 30 (Thursday). Watch the golden boy of Indian athletics in action as he takes on the world's best javelin throwers. The one-day event at Stockholm Olympic Stadium will be telecast live in India. (More Sports News)

After winning that historic gold medal in Tokyo, the reigning Olympic champion in men's javelin improved his national record with a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 14. But Neeraj Chopra finished second behind local favourite, Oliver Helander, who produced a throw of 89.93m.

Four days later on June 18, Neeraj Chopra won his first medal of the season at the Kuortane Games in Finland. This time though, with a modest throw of 86.69m. But most importantly, the 24-year-old Indian beat the reigning world champion, Anderson Peters of Grenada for the second time. Peters was third in Turku with a throw of 86.60m.

Neeraj Chopra's win at the Kuortane Games was however overshadowed by a fall in his third attempt. Later the Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee allayed fears of any injury by saying he's "feeling good and looking forward to" Stockholm Diamond League.

And now the big test begins.

In Stockholm, the two Tokyo Olympic medallists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze) will also compete. Both the Czechs will be eager to upstage the Indian star. Besides, Germany's Julian Weber and Finland's Oliver Helander will be in action too.

But the legendary German Johannes Vetter, the 2017 world champion and the only one to cross the 90m-mark among the active javelin throwers, will miss the event due to injury.

In the men's long jump, India's Murali Sreeshankar will be up against some of the best in the world. Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Tentoglou Miltiadis of Greece and World Indoor Championships silver winner Thobias Montler are the favourites.

When is Stockholm Diamond League (BAUHAUS-galan) 2022?

Stockholm Diamond League (BAUHAUS-galan) 2022 is scheduled for June 30 (Thursday).

Where is Stockholm Diamond League (BAUHAUS-galan) 2022?

Stockholm Diamond League (BAUHAUS-galan) 2022 will be held at Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden.

How to watch Stockholm Diamond League (BAUHAUS-galan) 2022?

Stockholm Diamond League (BAUHAUS-galan) 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 - 1, Sports18 1/HD. Live streaming of Stockholm Diamond League (BAUHAUS-galan) will be available on Voot Select (subscription required).

What is Neeraj Chopra's record at Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra has competed in seven Diamond League meetings -- three in 2017 and four in 2018. His best performance at a Diamond League meeting was a throw of 87.43m in Doha 2018.

What is Diamond League?

Diamond League is World Athletics' blue riband series with the world's top/best 14 athletics competing in 32 disciplines. First held in 2010, it replaced the IAAF Golden League. Normally, the calendar 14 meetings are held annually but this season, it only has 13. Two meetings in China were removed and Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland was added. The Grand final is scheduled for Zurich, Switzerland on September 7 and 8.