Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Javelin Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics, India Finish With Seven Medals

Finally! India. Neeraj Chopra. Javelin Throw. Tokyo Olympics. After so many near misses, India finally found its golden athlete as Chopra delivered the elusive Olympic medal in athletics ending a wait of 100 years with a medal in the men's javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Chopra, 23, produced a throw of 87.03m in his first attempt to lead the pack of 12 throwers, which also featured Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and hot favourite, Johannes Vetter of Germany. Chopra, the Asiad and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, improved it to 87.58m in the second even as Vetter failed to make the cut with two no throws. He could manage only 82.52m in his first attempt.

In the process, Chopra became the second individual Olympic gold medallist for India after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who achieved the feat at Beijing Games in 2008.

