Tokyo Olympics, Live Streaming: Javelin Final To See India vs Pakistan Clash As Neeraj Chopra Eyes Medal

August 06, 2021
Neeraj Chopra is in a world class field and will have to do better than his monster throw in the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers. Follow live updates on live streaming

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:40 pm
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Tokyo Olympics men's javelin final with the best throw. But he has to go better if Chopra wants a Tokyo 2020 podium finish on Saturday. watch live.
AP Photo
2021-08-06T17:40:03+05:30

Indian track and field's current poster boy Neeraj Chopra will be vying for a first athletics medal at Tokyo Olympics. While Shivpal Singh of India fell by the wayside, Chopra made it to the final 12 at Tokyo 2020 on the back of good 86.65 metre throw. But Saturday will be a different as most throwers reserve their best for the grand finale. Follow live updates and live streaming of the javelin finals here from 4:30 PM IST. (MEDAL TALLY | NEWS)


The Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin throw final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin throw final will be available on Sony Liv.

Neeraj Chopra will be up against a quality field in the Tokyo Olympics javelin final on Saturday. Interestingly, Chopra will face some serious competition from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who did well to finish among the top 12 in the qualifying. In Olympics, an India-Pak clash has always been restricted to men's hockey but javelin will see one this time. Former world and Olympic champions Pakistan men's hockey team did not qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Germany’s Johannes Vetter is a hot favourite for the Tokyo Olympics javelin gold. The world No. 1 and world champion has the year’s best throw of 96.29m.

In the qualifying, Vetter played second fiddle to Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 85.64m. Vetter is one man who has thrown the spear over 90 metres several times. The German will be aiming to break the Olympic record of 90.57m - set by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway at Beijing 2008.

Neeraj Chopra has come to Tokyo 2020 with a lot of reputation behind him. He has won almost everything in 2018 -- junior world championship, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old broke his own national record in March this year and has consistently pitched above 85 metres this year. His personal best is a 88:07 and that makes him a serious medal contender in Tokyo 2020.

