Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Standings And Where India Stands

China won the first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and had three by the end of the day as the Summer Games under the shadow of global pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News | Day 2 Highlights

China was topping the medal chart followed by Italy who won a gold and a silver. The medal table counts gold and not the overall medals for the rankings. Italy won gold in taekwondo, while a silver came in Men’s sabre individual event.

For India it was all about silver lining provided by none other than Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. She won silver in the women’s 49kg event.

Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympic on Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 3 0 1 4

2 Italy 1 1 0 2

2 Japan 1 1 0 2

4 Korea 1 0 2 3

5 Equador 1 0 0 1

5 Hungary 1 0 0 1

5 Iran 1 0 0 1

5 Kosovo 1 0 0 1

5 Thailand 1 1 1 1

10 ROC 0 1 1 2

10 Serbia 0 1 1 2

12 Belgium 0 1 0 1

12 Spain 0 1 0 1

12 India 0 1 0 1

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine