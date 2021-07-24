July 24, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Standings And Where India Stands

India with one silver stands 12th in the medal rankings as China claimed three gold and one bronze to start the medal rush

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:33 pm
The bronze, gold, and silver medals on a tray at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
China won the first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and had three by the end of the day as the Summer Games under the shadow of global pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News | Day 2 Highlights

China was topping the medal chart followed by Italy who won a gold and a silver. The medal table counts gold and not the overall medals for the rankings. Italy won gold in taekwondo, while a silver came in Men’s sabre individual event.

For India it was all about silver lining provided by none other than Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. She won silver in the women’s 49kg event.  

Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympic on Saturday.

Rank     Country    Gold    Silver    Bronze     Total

  1        China         3         0           1            4

  2         Italy          1         1           0            2

  2         Japan         1         1           0           2

  4         Korea         1         0           2           3

  5        Equador       1         0           0           1

  5        Hungary       1         0           0           1

  5         Iran            1         0           0           1

  5         Kosovo        1         0           0           1

  5        Thailand       1         1           1           1

  10          ROC           0        1           1           2

  10        Serbia          0         1           1          2

  12       Belgium         0         1           0          1

  12        Spain           0         1            0          1

  12         India           0         1            0          1

