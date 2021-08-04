August 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live, Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Eyes Wrestling Gold, Vinesh Phogat Starts Campaign

Live, Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Eyes Wrestling Gold, Vinesh Phogat Starts Campaign

The ability of India's wrestlers will be tested in the final week of Tokyo 2020. Follow live updates here

Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live, Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Eyes Wrestling Gold, Vinesh Phogat Starts Campaign
Vinesh Phogat starts her Tokyo Olympics wrestling campaign on Thursday. She is a medal prospect in the 53kg freestyle category.
File Photo
Live, Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Eyes Wrestling Gold, Vinesh Phogat Starts Campaign
outlookindia.com
2021-08-04T21:43:38+05:30

The wrestlers will take centrestage for Indians at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. While four of them can swell India's medal kitty, the men's hockey team can reclaim a slice of glory if they can beat Germany in a bronze medal match. All eyes will be on Ravi Kumar Dahiya who will play for gold medal in the 57 kg freestyle category. Vinesh Phogat also starts her campaign. In her second Olympics, Vinesh Phogat has been unbeaten this year and it remains to be seen if she can maintain her form in Tokyo 2020. Golfer Aditi Ashok is in great form. Round 2 will be crucial to maintain her position among the top 3 in the leaderboard. India have three medals so far -- Mirabai Chanu's silver, and bronze medals from Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu. Get live updates of Indians at Tokyo 2020 here. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 5 SCHEDULE | NEWS)


Ravi Kumar Dahiya has assured India of a silver but can he go one better than Sushil Kumar who won silver at London 2012? In his first Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya has show great resilience and the stomach to fight till the last. This was evident in his semifinal bout against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev on Wednesday. Ravi Kumar Dahiya's come-from-behind win will give the Asian champion 57 kg champion great confidence going into the final match against ROC’s Zavur Uguev, a two-time world champion.

Vinesh Phogat will grab a lot of attention given her form this year. She is the top seed in the women's 53kg freestyle category.

Vinesh Phogat starts against Sweden's Sofia Mattsson, who had won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is a former world and European champion. Vinesh is likely to face Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the quarter-finals. Kaladzinskaya is a former world champion and was European champion in 2020.

The 26-year-old Vinesh Phogat is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion and has also won gold at the 2018 Asian Games. She won bronze in the 2019 world championships to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team will play for the bronze medal against Germany. It was in Munich in 1972 when India had last won a bronze. In Tokyo 2020, India lost to Belgium in the semifinals while Germany were beaten by Australia.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Recalls Calling Sachin Tendulkar For Help After 2014 Disastrous England Tour

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Jayanta Oinam Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos