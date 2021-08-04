Live, Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Eyes Wrestling Gold, Vinesh Phogat Starts Campaign

The wrestlers will take centrestage for Indians at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. While four of them can swell India's medal kitty, the men's hockey team can reclaim a slice of glory if they can beat Germany in a bronze medal match. All eyes will be on Ravi Kumar Dahiya who will play for gold medal in the 57 kg freestyle category. Vinesh Phogat also starts her campaign. In her second Olympics, Vinesh Phogat has been unbeaten this year and it remains to be seen if she can maintain her form in Tokyo 2020. Golfer Aditi Ashok is in great form. Round 2 will be crucial to maintain her position among the top 3 in the leaderboard. India have three medals so far -- Mirabai Chanu's silver, and bronze medals from Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu. Get live updates of Indians at Tokyo 2020 here. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 5 SCHEDULE | NEWS)





Ravi Kumar Dahiya has assured India of a silver but can he go one better than Sushil Kumar who won silver at London 2012? In his first Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya has show great resilience and the stomach to fight till the last. This was evident in his semifinal bout against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev on Wednesday. Ravi Kumar Dahiya's come-from-behind win will give the Asian champion 57 kg champion great confidence going into the final match against ROC’s Zavur Uguev, a two-time world champion.



Vinesh Phogat will grab a lot of attention given her form this year. She is the top seed in the women's 53kg freestyle category.



Vinesh Phogat starts against Sweden's Sofia Mattsson, who had won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is a former world and European champion. Vinesh is likely to face Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the quarter-finals. Kaladzinskaya is a former world champion and was European champion in 2020.



The 26-year-old Vinesh Phogat is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion and has also won gold at the 2018 Asian Games. She won bronze in the 2019 world championships to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



The Indian men's hockey team will play for the bronze medal against Germany. It was in Munich in 1972 when India had last won a bronze. In Tokyo 2020, India lost to Belgium in the semifinals while Germany were beaten by Australia.

