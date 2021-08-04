India vs Germany, Hockey Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal Match: IND Aim To End 41-Year Itch

August 04, 2021
Follow live the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match between India vs Germany. India's last Olympic medal came at Moscow 1980

Jayanta Oinam
04 August 2021
The Indian men's hockey team will be gunning for an Olympic medal for the first time after 1980 Moscow Olympics. Follow live scores of India vs Germany here.
2021-08-04T23:02:09+05:30

The bronze medal match between India and Germany will have plenty at stake for the Manpreet Singh's team. While Germany will be aiming to match the third place finish they achieved at Rio 2016, India will be looking for a first Olympic medal since Moscow 1980. Follow here Tokyo Olympics hockey live scores between IND vs GER. (AUG 5 HIGHLIGHTS | DAY'S SCHEDULE | MEDAL TALLY)


The Indian men's hockey team aims to finish on a happy note at Tokyo 2020. The agony of winning nothing in the last 41 years has been killing the eight-time Olympic champions and at Tokyo Olympics, India have shown the caliber to finish on the podium again. In its path to glory is Germany, who are always a hard nut to crack. Interestingly, India's last bronze medal came at Munich 1972. India's last Olympic gold came at Moscow 1980.

The India vs Germany Tokyo Olympics bronze medal clash will be a match-up between current world No. 5 (IND) vs world no. 6 (GER). Interestingly, the final between Australia vs Belgium will be a clash between world No. 1 (AUS) vs world No. 2 (BEL). The Belgians, who defeated India 5-2 in the semifinals, are the World and FIH Hockey Pro League champions. Germany lost 3-1 versus Australia in the other semifinal.

India have scored 20 goals and conceded 19 goals at the Tokyo Olympics so far. Germany are slightly ahead with 23 goals scored and 14 conceded. Both have played seven matches each.

Lukas Windfeder has scored six goals, the most for Germany at the Tokyo Olympics. Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh, with five, has been India's best. At Rio 2016, Christopher Rühr’s last-minute goal helped Germany edge India out 2-1 in a group match. Ruhr has scored three field goals in Tokyo 2020 and will be a marked man in the Indian defence.  

SQUADS

India: Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Mandeep Singh, Birendra Lakra, Nilakanta Sharma, Lalit Upadhyay, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Prasad, Shamsher Singh. Alternate players: Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh.

Germany: Tobias Hauke, Alexander Stadler, Lukas Windfeder, Linus Müller, Martin Haner, Johannes Grosse, Benedikt Fürk, Niklas Bosserhoff, Mats Grambusch, Martin Zwicker, Timur Oruz, Niklas Wellen, Constantin Staib, Timm Herzbruch, Christopher Rühr, Florian Fuchs. Alternate players: Paul-Philipp Kaufmann, Justus Weigand

