Live Streaming, Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Sniffs Wrestling Gold, Men's Hockey Team Eyes Bronze

Guaranteed of a medal from wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Indians at Tokyo Olympics are in line for a possible three more medals from Tokyo 2020 on Thursday. The Indian men's hockey team will clash with Germany for a bronze while wrestlers Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik can finish on the podium. And, if Vinesh Phogat can maintain her form, she could assure another wrestling medal can. Golfer Aditi Ashok is in great form. Round 2 will be crucial to maintain her position among the top 3 in the leaderboard. India have three medals so far -- Mirabai Chanu's silver, and bronze medals from Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu. Watch live streaming of India's events at Tokyo 2020. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 4 RESULTS |NEWS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 14, August 5 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)



ATHLETICS



Men’s 20km race walk final: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar - 1:00 PM IST



GOLF



Women’s Round 2: Aditi Ashok – 5:55 AM IST onwards



Women’s Round 2: Diksha Dagar – 7:39 AM IST onwards



HOCKEY



Men’s bronze medal match: Germany vs India – 7:00 AM IST



WRESTLING



Women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson – 8:00 AM IST



Women’s freestyle 53kg quarter-final: If Vinesh Phogat wins



Women’s freestyle 53kg semi-final: If Vinesh Phogat wins



Women’s freestyle 57kg repechage rounds: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova



Men’s freestyle 57kg gold medal match: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev



Men’s freestyle 86kg bronze medal match: Deepak Punia vs winner of repechage



WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

