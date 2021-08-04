Live Streaming, Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Sniffs Wrestling Gold, Men's Hockey Team Eyes Bronze

August 04, 2021
Vinesh Phogat starts her wrestling campaign in Tokyo 2020 on Thursday. She is a medal prospect in 53kg freestyle category. Watch live action

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:57 pm
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya could become India's second individual gold medallist in an Olympics on Thursday.
AP Photo
2021-08-04T20:57:18+05:30

Guaranteed of a medal from wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Indians at Tokyo Olympics are in line for a possible three more medals from Tokyo 2020 on Thursday. The Indian men's hockey team will clash with Germany for a bronze while wrestlers Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik can finish on the podium. And, if Vinesh Phogat can maintain her form, she could assure another wrestling medal can. Golfer Aditi Ashok is in great form. Round 2 will be crucial to maintain her position among the top 3 in the leaderboard. India have three medals so far -- Mirabai Chanu's silver, and bronze medals from Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu. Watch live streaming of India's events at Tokyo 2020. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 4 RESULTS |NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 14, August 5 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)

ATHLETICS

Men’s 20km race walk final: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar - 1:00 PM IST

GOLF

Women’s Round 2: Aditi Ashok – 5:55 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 2: Diksha Dagar – 7:39 AM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Men’s bronze medal match: Germany vs India – 7:00 AM IST

WRESTLING

Women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson – 8:00 AM IST

Women’s freestyle 53kg quarter-final: If Vinesh Phogat wins

Women’s freestyle 53kg semi-final: If Vinesh Phogat wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg repechage rounds: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova

Men’s freestyle 57kg gold medal match: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev

Men’s freestyle 86kg bronze medal match: Deepak Punia vs winner of repechage

WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

