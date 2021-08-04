August 04, 2021
Indians at Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar In Final, Lovlina Borgohain Settles For Bronze

In Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday, the Indian women's hockey team lost to Argentina in the semis; Neeraj Chopra is in javelin final

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2021
Aditi Ashok made a stunning start in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics women's golf competition on Wednesday.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain finished with a bronze and the women's hockey team went down to Argentina in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. But the best news came from wrestling as Ravi Kumar entered the final of the men's freestyle 57kg category to ensure at least a silver medal for India. Neeraj Chopra entered the final of the javelin event while Aditi Ashok made a splendid start to her golf campaign. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 4 HIGHLIGHTS |NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 13, August 4 RESULTS  

ATHLETICS

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Neeraj Chopra – topped qualifying with a throw of 86.65m, in final

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group B – Shivpal Singh – with a best throw of 76.40 finished 27th among 31 competitors to exit (FULL REPORT)

BOXING

Women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final: Lovlina Borgohain lost 5-0 vs Busenaz Surmeneli (TUR) to finish with a bronze medal (India's third at Tokyo 2020) (FULL REPORT)

GOLF

Women’s Round 1: Aditi Ashok – Tied 2nd with a card of four-under 67

Women’s Round 1: Diksha Dagar – Tied-56 with a card of five-over 76  (FULL REPORT)


HOCKEY

Women’s semi-final: Argentina beat India 2-1. India will play for bronze against Great Britain on Aug. 6 (FULL REPORT)


WRESTLING


Men’s freestyle 57kg 1/8 round: Ravi Kumar beat Oscar Tigeros (COL) 13-2-

Men’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final: Ravi Kumar beat Valentinov Vangelov (BUL) 14-4

Men’s freestyle 57kg semi-final: Ravi Kumar beat Nurislam Sanayev (KAZ) to enter final (FULL REPORT)


Women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: Anshu Malik lost to Iryna Kurachkina (BLR) 8-2. She will get a second shot to play for bronze through the repechage rule.


Men’s freestyle 86kg 1/8 round: Deepak Punia beat Ekerekeme Agiomor (NGR) 12-1

Men’s freestyle 86kg quarter-final: Deepak Punia beat Lin Zushen (CHN) 6-3 to enter semis.

Men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final: Deepak Punia lost to David Morris Taylor (USA) 10-0. Will play for bronze now. (FULL REPORT)

