August 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia Loses 86kg Semifinal Bout, To Fight For Bronze

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia Loses 86kg Semifinal Bout, To Fight For Bronze

Deepak, 22, was outclassed by formidable American David Morris Taylor who is 2018 world champion

PTI 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:09 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia Loses 86kg Semifinal Bout, To Fight For Bronze
United States' David Morris Taylor III, left, and India's Deepak Punia compete in the men's 86kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia Loses 86kg Semifinal Bout, To Fight For Bronze
outlookindia.com
2021-08-04T16:09:11+05:30

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia will fight for bronze medal after he was outclassed by formidable American David Morris Taylor in the 86kg semifinals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

It was always going to be a herculean task for Deepak to trouble the American, the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion.

It was hardly a contest as Taylor effected one move after another to win by technical superiority in the first period itself.

Deepak could make only one move on counter attack but the American did not give the Indian any chance to convert that into points.

The 22-year-old Deepak had earlier made the most of an easy draw by getting past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist by technical  superiority and then prevailed 6-3 over China's Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Storms Into 57kg Wrestling Final, Pins Nurislam Sanayev In Semis

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Wrestling Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos