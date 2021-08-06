Live, Indians at Tokyo 2020: Can Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra Script Olympics History?

India can potentially win three medals on Saturday and beat their best tally of six at London 2012. For Indian athletes, the Tokyo Olympics comes to and end on Saturday. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a historic silver on Day 1 of Tokyo 2020. Aditi Ashok and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra can add to this chapter by winning India's first ever medals from golf and athletics at the Summer Games, respectively. Bajrang Punia, who lost his 65kg freestyle wrestling semifinal on Friday, can finish with a bronze but it will not come easy. India have five medals so far -- two silvers and three bronze. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 7 SCHEDULE | NEWS)





Aditi Ashok, in her second straight Olympics after Rio 2016, is a round away from creating history. The 23-year-old Bangalore girl, a regular on the Ladies European and LPGA Tour, is three strokes adrift of USA's Nelly Korda, who is atop the leaderboard. Nelly, the daughter of Czech tennis star Petr Korda, is a six-time LPGA winner. If rain prevents play on Saturday due to a predicted tropical storm, then the women's golf competition will become a 54-hole competition and the medals will be handed out accordingly. If that happens, Aditi Ashok will get the silver as she a clear second in the standings after Friday.



Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra needs a monster throw to finish on the podium at Tokyo 2020. He qualified for the finals as No. 1 but the best throwers in the world keep their best for the final round. Chopra is up against men who can throw 90 metres and beyond. Johannes Vetter is one of them and the German is a hot favourite for the Tokyo Olympics javelin gold. Vetter, the world No. 1 and world champion has the year’s best throw of 96.29m.



In his debut Olympics at Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia can grab India's second wrestling medal. In his bronze medak match, Bajrang faces the winner of the repechage round between Senegal’s Adama Diatta and Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov.



Whoever Bajrang faces is going to be tough customer. Niyazbekov is a three-time Asian champion and has two world championship medals. He has beaten Bajrang before in the 2019 world championships. Diatta is an eight-time African champion.

