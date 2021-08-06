August 06, 2021
Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 7: Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia Eye Medals - Watch Live

Neeraj Chopra will be in a world class field in the men's javelin final at Tokyo Olympics. Watch live action

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:32 pm
Aditi Ashok is in a great position at Tokyo 2020 to win a first-ever golf medal at the Olympics.
AP Photo
2021-08-06T21:32:47+05:30

India can finish the Tokyo Olympics with a flurry of medals on Saturday. Golfer Aditi Ashok looks good to chip in with a historic medal before noon while later in the day, two Tokyo 2020 debutants, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra, could finish on the podium. But it will easier said than done. While Aditi Ashok has shown magnificent consistency in her three rounds so far, Bajrang Punia lost his 65kg freestyle wrestling semifinal against a stronger opponent and will face stiff competition in the bronze medal match. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will also be up against a top-class field and that includes a Pakistani. India have five medals so far -- two silvers and three bronze. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 6 RESULTS | NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 16, August 7 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)

Athletics

Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra - 4:30 PM IST


Golf

Women’s Round 4: Diksha Dagar – 7:47 AM IST onwards*

Women’s Round 4: Aditi Ashok – 8:18 AM IST onwards*

*subject to change due to weather conditions

Wrestling

Men’s freestyle 65kg bronze medal: Bajrang Punia vs TBD - 3:15 PM IST (second bout on mat B). Bajrang will face the winner of the repechage round between Senegal’s Adama Diatta and Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov

WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

