Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 6: Women's Hockey Team Misses Bronze, Bajrang Punia Loses In Semis

August 06, 2021
Golfer Aditi Ashok stayed on course for a first ever golf medal in the Olympics. Get August 6 full Tokyo 2020 results here

06 August 2021
Golfer Aditi Ashok is eyeing a historic golf medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. She is three strokes behind the leader going into the final round on Saturday.
The Indian women's hockey agonisingly fell short of a first-ever Olympic medal when they went down 4-3 against Great Britain in a Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match. From finishing last in Rio 2016 to fourth in Tokyo 2020, this has been a big improvement for a team that has battled numerous odds along the way. India's women athletes have done well at these Summer Games and Aditi Ashok can finish with a first-ever medal from golf. In other major events, Bajrang Punia lost his semifinal and will now vie for a bronze and the men's 4x40m relay team, despite setting an Asian record, missed qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 final by a whisker. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 6 HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 15, August 6 full RESULTS.  

ATHLETICS

Women’s 20km race walk final: Priyanka Goswami (1:32.36) finished 17th and Bhawna Jat (1:37.38) 32nd

Men’s 50km race walk final: Gurpreet Singh - DID NOT FINISH, withdrew after 35Km due to cramps

Men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 Heat 2: (Muhammed Anas, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia, Amoj Jacob) finished fourth with a timing of 3:00:25, a new Asian record. They finished ninth overall and missed the final by a whisker as top 8 qualify. (FULL REPORT)

GOLF

Women’s Round 3: Diksha Dagar – Tied 51st with a total card of 220.

Women’s Round 3: Aditi Ashok – Lying 2nd overall after a three-under 68. Her total card so far is 201, three strokes adrift leader Nelly Korda of the USA. (FULL REPORT)

HOCKEY

Women’s bronze medal match: Great Britain beat India 4-3. Gurjit Kaur (25', 26') and Vandana Katariya (29') were the scorers for India (FULL REPORT)

WRESTLING

Men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16: Bajrang Punia beat Ernazar Akmataliev (KGZ) on technical superiority

Men’s freestyle 65kg quarter-final: Bajrang Punia beat Iran's Morteza Ghiasi by fall

Men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final: Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 12-4. Punia remains in contention for a bronze.

Women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16: Seema Bisla lost 3-1 vs Sarra Hamdi (TUN). Note: Hamdi later lost her quarter-final bout to the world champion Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan and that ended Seema's hopes of a re-entry via repechage. (FULL REPORT)

