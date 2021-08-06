Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 6: Women's Hockey Team Misses Bronze, Bajrang Punia Loses In Semis

The Indian women's hockey agonisingly fell short of a first-ever Olympic medal when they went down 4-3 against Great Britain in a Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match. From finishing last in Rio 2016 to fourth in Tokyo 2020, this has been a big improvement for a team that has battled numerous odds along the way. India's women athletes have done well at these Summer Games and Aditi Ashok can finish with a first-ever medal from golf. In other major events, Bajrang Punia lost his semifinal and will now vie for a bronze and the men's 4x40m relay team, despite setting an Asian record, missed qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 final by a whisker. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 6 HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 15, August 6 full RESULTS.



ATHLETICS



Women’s 20km race walk final: Priyanka Goswami (1:32.36) finished 17th and Bhawna Jat (1:37.38) 32nd



Men’s 50km race walk final: Gurpreet Singh - DID NOT FINISH, withdrew after 35Km due to cramps



Men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 Heat 2: (Muhammed Anas, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia, Amoj Jacob) finished fourth with a timing of 3:00:25, a new Asian record. They finished ninth overall and missed the final by a whisker as top 8 qualify. (FULL REPORT)



GOLF



Women’s Round 3: Diksha Dagar – Tied 51st with a total card of 220.



Women’s Round 3: Aditi Ashok – Lying 2nd overall after a three-under 68. Her total card so far is 201, three strokes adrift leader Nelly Korda of the USA. (FULL REPORT)



HOCKEY



Women’s bronze medal match: Great Britain beat India 4-3. Gurjit Kaur (25', 26') and Vandana Katariya (29') were the scorers for India (FULL REPORT)



WRESTLING



Men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16: Bajrang Punia beat Ernazar Akmataliev (KGZ) on technical superiority



Men’s freestyle 65kg quarter-final: Bajrang Punia beat Iran's Morteza Ghiasi by fall



Men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final: Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 12-4. Punia remains in contention for a bronze.



Women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16: Seema Bisla lost 3-1 vs Sarra Hamdi (TUN). Note: Hamdi later lost her quarter-final bout to the world champion Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan and that ended Seema's hopes of a re-entry via repechage. (FULL REPORT)

