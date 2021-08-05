Live, Indians at Tokyo Olympics: History Beckons Women's Hockey Team; Can Wrestler Bajrang Punia Deliver?

Very much like Thursday, the attention on Friday will primarily be on hockey and wrestling. The Indian women's hockey team are a win away from their first-ever Olympic medal and Bajrang Punia, Indian wrestling's poster boy at the Tokyo Olympics, will start his campaign in his maiden Summer Games. The day will start with the 50 km race walker Gurpreet Singh but later in the day, the 4x400m men's relay team will feature in the heats. India have five medals so far - 2 silvers and three bronze. Follow live updates of Indians at Tokyo Olympics here. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 6 SCHEDULE | NEWS)





The Indian men's hockey team will be turning up to cheer their girls when Rani's team takes on Great Britain at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday morning. If the Indian women's hockey team can win a bronze, it will be a historic hockey double for India. Getting past Great Britain will be tough but not impossible for the Indian girls who had beaten mighty Australia in the quarterfinals.



Bajrang Punia and Seema will be at the wrestling arena in their bid to the silver that Ravi Kumar Dahiya fetched on Thursday. That the Olympics are a vastly different competition are eloquently clear. Vinesh Phogat found out in a tough way and Deepak Punia was stunned by a wrestler from San Marino in a bronze medal match.



Quietly but surely, Aditi Ashok has placed herself in a great position to win a medal from golf. She is tied second and a good Round 3 will help keep her place in the top three.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine