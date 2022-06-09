Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Watch SL Vs AUS Cricket Match Live

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, Australia will go for the series sweep when they take on an embattled Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 International match on Saturday. The SL vs AUS, T20I match in Pallekele will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)

Australia won the toss on Tuesday and then made a mockery of 128 in the first match of the tour, chasing down the target with 36 balls to spare for a ten-wicket win. Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner returned unbeaten on 61 and 70 runs respectively in Colombo

24 hours later, at the same venue, Finch won the toss again and Sri Lankan batters flopped again, managing just 124/9. The Richardsons -- Jhye and Kyle -- shared seven wickets for 56 runs, and Glenn Maxwell claimed a brace. But the hosts fought back with IPL-return Wanindu Hasaranga taking a four-wicket haul. But still, they finished second best as Matthew Wade hit run-a-ball 56 to complete the task in 17.5 overs.

Now, the teams head to Pallekele, where the first two One-Day Internationals will also be played. But Dasun Shanaka's Lions will first need to avoid a series sweep in the shorter format before their focus shift to ODIs and ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Also, the country is in need of some bright spark. Can they do it? Off course. But it will be tough.

By the way, Australia are the defending ICC T20 World Cup champions.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20I head-to-head

In the previous 24 T20I meetings between the two sides, Australia have won 15 times as against Sri Lanka's nine. In fact, Aussies have won 11 in the last 12 matches in the fixture, including the previous four in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20I series head-to-head

This is the eighth T20I series between Sri Lanka and Australia. Sri Lanka have a 4-3 lead, but the Aussies have won the last two -- 3-0 clean sweep in 2019

and 4-1 (5) in 2022 -- both Down Under.

Sri Lanka vs Australia cricket match details

Match : Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd T20I match;

Date : June 11 (Saturday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/local;

Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia cricket match

The second T20I cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also stream the SL vs AUS T20 match live on SonyLiv.

In Sri Lanka, the SL vs AUS cricket match will be telecast live on Dialog television channel 140. Live streaming will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket’s Youtube Channel.

In Australia, Fox Sports will broadcast the SL vs AUS cricket match. Live streaming will be available on Kayo Sports.

Playing XIs in the 2nd SL vs AUS, T20I match

Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Australia : Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads

Sri Lanka : Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana.