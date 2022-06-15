Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Watch SL Vs AUS Cricket Match Live

After losing the preceding T20I series, hosts Sri Lanka will look to hit back and level the ODIs 1-1 when they meet Australia on Thursday. Despite a brilliant start from the top-three batters, Sri Lanka still ended up losing a tight match by two wickets in the first ODI on Tuesday. The second SL vs AUS on Thursday will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores and ball-by-ball commentary. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Danushka Gunathilaka (55 off 53), Pathum Nissanka (56 off 68) and Kusal Mendis (86 off 87) laid a solid foundation. But the hosts could post only 300/7.

Then with a brief shower forcing the target to revise, Australia needed 282 runs from 44 overs. Aussies lost dangerous David Warner in the second over, but Aaron Finch (44 off 41) and Steven Smith (53 off 60) steadied the ship. Then entered Glenn Maxwell when the visitors were struggling at 189/5 after 30 overs.

The star all-rounder hit an unbeaten 80 off 51, balls laced with six fours and six sixes as the Aussies reached the target with nine balls to spare. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed four wickets but it hardly mattered as batters have the final say.

So the stage is set for another high-octane clash at the same venue in Pallekele. Meanwhile, Australia have more injury worries with Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar joining the growing list. Both picked up injuries during the first ODI. And Australia have added uncapped spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head in the squad. Both were part of the 'A' team in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, ODI head-to-head record

This will be the 100th ODI meeting between Sri Lanka and Australia. The head-to-head record is firmly in favour of Australia, 62-33, with four no results. Australia have won the last five matches against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka last defeated Australia in an ODI in 2016.

In Sri Lanka, the hosts have a slight lead (15-14), with three no results. Australia have won the last four matches in Sri Lanka in this fixture.

This is the ninth bilateral series between Sri Lanka and Australia. And it's honours even at 3-3. But the last time Sri Lanka won an ODI series against Australia was way back in 2011 in Australia.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI match details

Match : Second ODI cricket match of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2022;

Date : June 16 (Thursday), 2022

Time : 2:30 PM IST/local

Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs AUS cricket match on June 14 will be available on SonyLiv.

Playing XIs in the 1st SL vs AUS ODI

Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka have no reason to change this XI even though they lost the match.

Australia : David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

There will at least two forced changes for Australia with Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agara injured out.