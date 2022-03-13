Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

South Africa women and England women play against each other at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Both the sides have faced contrasting fortunes so far in the tournament. While South Africa have won two from as many games played at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, England have lost both their games played so far.

South Africa, who had already handed a 6-wicket loss to England in the warm-up game at the event, started their World Cup campaign with a 32-run win over Bangladesh. They inched Pakistan next in the last-over thriller, thanks to Shabnim Ismail who defended 10 runs off the final over to help her side win the game by 6 runs.

On the other hand, England lost to Australia by 12 runs in their tournament opener, while they lost to West Indies by 7 runs in a closely-contest second game.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played a total of 38 ODIs against each other so far. England dominate the record with a total of 29 wins registered to their name. South Africa won 8 of them and one match ended in no result.

When is South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 14, 2022 (Monday).

At what time South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which channel in India will live telecast South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.