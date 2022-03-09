West Indies dished out another superlative performance to remain unbeaten at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, consigning defending champions England to a second consecutive loss with a narrow seven-run triumph in Dunedin on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

It was a true team performance from the West Indies, with Shemaine Campbelle's half-century, combined with an even contribution from their bowlers and a spectacular catch from Deandra Dottin that delivered the win as England were bowled out in the 48th over chasing 226 for victory.

Campbelle’s 69, along with important knocks from Chedean Nation (49*), Hayley Matthews (45) and Dottin (31) had helped West Indies post a decent total and it proved to be enough as England continually lost wickets at vital moments in reply.

England's hopes looked forlorn when they were reduced to 156/8 in the 35th over, but Sophie Ecclestone (33*) and Kate Cross (27) combined to put on 61 runs for the ninth-wicket to almost pull off an amazing late heist.

It came down to the last three overs and it looked like the duo were going to get the job done as England required just nine runs for victory and still had two wickets in hand. The defending champions were in a similar kind of position in their match against Australia too.

But Cross was run out at the non-striker's end when backing up and Anya Shrubsole was bowled by spinner Anisa Mohammed (2/24) three balls later to set off jubilant celebrations for the triumphant West Indies side. Mohammed had become the fifth woman to take 300 international wickets against New Zealand.

The victory moved West Indies up to second on the table with two wins from as many games, while England languish winless in sixth and with plenty of work to do if they are to repeat their 2017 heroics.

Earlier, it looked like the West Indies were on their way to a massive total when Matthews (45) and Dottin (31) put on 58 during the opening powerplay and then took the score to 81 without losing a wicket.

But the introduction of Ecclestone (3/20) into the attack helped slow the scoring and the match almost turned on its head during an eventful 21st over as the West Indies lost three wickets in five deliveries.

Matthews was the first to go when she edged Ecclestone to Shrubsole and Dottin followed three balls later courtesy of some excellent fielding from the experienced Danni Wyatt.

The West Indies then lost skipper Stafanie Taylor for a first-ball duck as Ecclestone gave England the ascendancy, only for Campbelle and Nation to fightback with an impressive 123-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Campbelle fell to Sciver (1/49) in the penultimate over when chasing quick runs, but the West Indies would have been happy with the score they put on the board after their mid-innings collapse.

Opener Tammy Beaumont (46) and middle-order duo Sophia Dunkley (38) and Wyatt (33) all got starts for England, but none went on with it as the West Indies prevailed in a thrilling contest.